Busy Philipps is gifting more Busy This Week with a string of holiday episodes. And TV Insider can exclusively reveal the star-studded lineup of guests and more. Busy’s popular QVC+/HSN+ streaming talk show will deliver new installments starting October 29 with weekly new episodes biweekly through December 12. Season 2 will close out with these four festive shows.

The actress, who also executive produces along with Caissie St. Onge, decks the halls with an eclectic guest list including Scarlett Johansson, Debbie Gibson, Martha Plimpton, and Henry Winkler. During each half-hour episode, Philipps will also bring her own unfiltered takes on Friendsgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and everything in between.

Of course it wouldn’t be QVC or HSN without the shoppable element. Viewers will be able to purchase products, perhaps for someone on your Yuletide list, curated by the star while watching the show. The series page online also adds available products from each episode including Philipps and Onge’s weekly looks, set décor and favorite new brands.

Thus far Season 2 provided a powerhouse of top names from Michelle Williams and Bryce Dallas Howard to Carrie Preston and David Letterman. This came after the first season set the stage for the show with the likes of Andy Cohen, Hoda Kotb, Tina Fey, Al Roker, and even a Girls5Eva hangout.

This time of year is special for Philipps. She started with the network in December 2022 with a holiday special Busy for the Holidays where she shared her best tips, tricks, hacks and snacks to get through the season stress-free. The strong response led to the launch of Busy This Week.

“We always had the intention one way or another of rebooting or doing a late-night talk show again,” Philipps, who hosted Busy Tonight on E!, told TV Insider last year. “It wasn’t ever a question to me or [Caissie] that we were going to do it again in some capacity. Working with QVC to do a holiday special made me think they could be an incredible partner to do something they haven’t done before. We started talking to them and asked if this was something they would be interested in, and they were very interested thankfully.”

Busy This Week, October 29, 10/9c, QVC+/HSN+ (Next Day On Demand)