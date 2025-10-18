Bill Maher sent a direct message to media outlets that only report “half the story” when it comes to politics, as well as what he says on his show, Real Time With Bill Maher.

On the Friday, October 17 episode of his late-night show, Maher, 69, took the opportunity to call out Fox News and the New York Post for partisan headlines and coverage.

During his “New Rule” segment, Maher declared, “If you think your job is just to tell people what they want to hear, you’re not a journalist. You’re a wedding DJ.”

“For years, I’ve complained about the media only telling half the story, lying by omission when they leave out the part that doesn’t feed their narrative, he continued.”A couple of weeks ago, Fox News and the New York Post committed the clearest example of this I’ve ever seen when they described my editorial of September 26, where I called for a grand bargain between the far left and the far right — but completely left out the far right part.”

Maher criticized the Fox News headline, which read: “Bill Maher calls for a return to ‘old America,’ tells left to scale back radical ideology: ‘Smug self-righteousness.'”

He then issued a blunt takedown of the outlet, pointing out, “I thought, ‘Shouldn’t you have also put the other half of what I said in your headline?’ Well, I guess you’ll get to it in the article. But you didn’t do that either, you f—ing liars.”

Maher added, “I know the right likes disappearing people now, but I’m not going to let you disappear my point. And this is what happens after every show. And not just on Fox News, and not just on the right. Ironically, because the Blue Sky crowd hates me for calling them out on, yes, their voluminous bull—t. They will also sometimes print my critique of the left because they want people to think I’m a conservative. You are f—ing liars, too.”

He then joked, “Here’s a test: Let’s see who reports what I’m saying now,” before quipping, “If a truth falls in the algorithm, does it make a sound?”

