Bridgerton Season 4 is nearly here, and as we prepare for the love story between Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha), new details surrounding their onscreen romance are emerging, particularly who will play a major role in it.

As fans have observed over the years, Benedict is certainly closest to his younger sister, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), and it’s especially apparent in their candid late-night chats on the swings outside their home. Heading into Season 4, we’d expect the siblings to continue their close bond, but it seems that Eloise will have an active role in Benedict’s arc.

Based on Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer From a Gentleman, Season 4 sees Benedict meet the Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, but when the clock strikes midnight, he loses track of his dream woman. In the book, he searches for this Lady in Silver for years without luck, and when he meets a maid named Sophie, he’s unaware that she’s the girl he’s been looking for.

According to Netflix‘s Tudum, Eloise will be helping Benedict search for his Lady in Silver, as they state, “With the reluctant help of his sister Eloise, Benedict sets out in society to uncover the young lady’s identity.” The reference to reluctance is on par with what we know of Eloise, who has been adverse to society and the Ton’s constructs of the marriage mart.

In a way, Benedict and Eloise are similar in their indifference, but if anyone’s going to get her to actively participate, it’s her brother in need of help. The only question is, can Benedict’s romantic turn sway Eloise’s outlook on the marriage mart? Only time will tell.

As with Quinn’s novel, the show will see Benedict cross paths with Sophie, a maid working for Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), and as he begins to fall for her, he’ll wrestle between his affection for Sophie and the fantasy that is the Lady in Silver, unaware they’re the same person. Keep an eye out for more teases as we approach the new year, and let us know what you think of Eloise’s role in Benedict’s love story this season in the comments section below.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, 2026

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 2026