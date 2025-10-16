Over its almost 50 seasons, Survivor has seen many themed seasons, including editions based on age-divides, but would the long-running CBS reality show ever go all-in on an all-seniors season?

The show’s host and executive producer, Jeff Probst, was asked that exact question on the latest episode of the On Fire podcast, when a fan wanted to know if he’s ever considered doing a Golden Survivor.

“You know, I hear this idea from time to time,” Probst replied, per Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve certainly heard it more since The Bachelor did it.”

The ABC dating competition series launched its first edition of Golden Bachelor in 2023, a spin-off of The Bachelor, which featured seniors as contestants. It was followed by The Golden Bachelorette in 2024, and now the second season of The Golden Bachelor is airing.

However, seniors shouldn’t get their hopes up with Survivor following suit.

“Here’s the truth as I see it,” Probst explained. “Based on the number of people over, let’s say 50, who apply and who we believe are interesting and compelling enough to be on the show and we believe can truly handle the intense physicality — I think if you just limited it to 50-and-over casting, it would be difficult to do two times per year. You’re looking at 40 people. I just don’t think it would work, personally.”

The Emmy-winning host also said he would “miss the layers of complexity” that come with casting people from different ages and backgrounds.

“I think that’s part of the fun,” he stated. “In the same way that I would miss it if one gender wasn’t on the show and we just did all women or all men. I think it’s that clash and the collaboration, the unexpected partnerships and learning about each other, that’s a big part of our format.”

Survivor has divided tribes by age three times before. The first was in Survivor: Panama in 2006, which started with four tribes: young men, older men, young women, and older women. Then, in Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010, the two tribes were split into contestants aged 40 and over and contestants aged 30 and younger. A similar division happened in 2016’s Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X, with the tribes split based on their generation.

In recent seasons, the cast has skewed heavily to contestants in their 30s. The oldest contestants on the currently airing Survivor 49 are Matt Williams at 52, followed by Annie Davis at 49, and Nate Moore at 47.

While an all-seniors season isn’t on the horizon, Probst still encouraged older fans to apply. “This is my way of saying don’t wait on Golden Survivor,” he noted. “Apply now to be on this Survivor.”