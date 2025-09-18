‘Survivor Influencer Experience’ Reveals 49 Tribal Council Set — See Full Episode (VIDEO)

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Eight social media influencers played Survivor for 36 hours, and CBS filmed it all for viewers to watch for free on YouTube. The Survivor Influencer Experience debuted on Survivor‘s YouTube channel on Thursday, September 18, as a teaser for Survivor 49, premiering Wednesday, September 24, on CBS. It is, for all intents and purposes, a bonus episode of the reality competition series, and it reveals a Season 49 challenge and the Tribal Council set and its shipwreck theme (see the set in the photo below). Of course, the whole thing is hosted by Jeff Probst.

Here’s a breakdown of the Survivor Influencer Experience, from the cast and what happens in the episode to what it reveals about Survivor 49. The episode is free to watch on YouTube now. You can check it out in full in the video above.

What is the Survivor Influencer Experience?

CBS is experimenting with new ways to treat Survivor fans with this free bonus episode. The Survivor Influencer Experience features eight influential Survivor super fans who spent 36 hours in Fiji battling the elements like real Survivor castaways.

Survivor didn’t sugarcoat the experience for these castaways. The players had to build shelter, gather food, tackle tough challenges, and face Tribal Council, where one player was voted out in an unexpected twist.

This episode is the first of its kind for the series, and the network seems open to producing more like this, provided that fans enjoy it. The show opened its doors to more Survivor fans during Survivor 50 filming as well. As previously announced, fans could enter to win a trip to Fiji during Survivor 50 filming that would bring them and a group of their choosing out to the set for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Who is in the Survivor Influencer Experience cast?

The eight contestants are people you may know from either reality TV or social media, or both.

Here’s the cast list and where you may have encountered them before:

The influencers will continue to post original content from their Survivor experience throughout Season 49. The group watched part of Season 49 being filmed as well in Fiji.

What happens in the Survivor Influencer Experience episode?

The 45-minute episode was filmed just like an episode of Survivor, including action-packed slow-motion shots in its own version of the iconic Survivor intro and throughout the challenge. They built a shelter and weathered a powerful overnight storm, leaving them exhausted and depleted the next morning. They had to work for resources and competed on little sleep and fuel, and alliances were formed early on but stayed in a state of flux as players tried to save themselves from elimination.

There was an immunity challenge that will be seen again in Season 49 that featured a netted tunnel, a mud pit, and those giant, heavy stuffed snakes, plus a tough table game to cap it all off. Since there were only eight contestants to play on three teams, the remaining spots were filled by Survivor Dream Team members and other CBS staff. Two players ended up safe from Tribal Council, but that didn’t stop one of them from searching for the advantage hidden near their camp.

Probst was impressed by the players and gave them the true Survivor experience of sassy live commentary during the challenge. He pressed them all during their Tribal Council interviews as well. The Survivor 49 Tribal Council set revealed in the episode shows a shipwreck theme.

The influencers knew Survivor well enough to know what makes a gripping episode. Tune into the Survivor Influencer Experience above to see them orchestrate a blindside.

Survivor, Season 49 Premiere, Wednesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS