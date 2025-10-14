Meghan McCain Shares Health Update on Mom Cindy After Her Stroke

Meghan McCain has provided an update on her mom, Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Senator John McCain, who suffered a “mild stroke” in Italy last week while working for the U.N. World Food Program.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, Meghan confirmed, per People, that her mom “did, in fact, suffer from a mild stroke last week.” She added, “I didn’t talk about it on my social media because my brothers and my family and I were trying to, you know, figure out what was going on.”

As previously reported, Cindy returned home to Arizona following the stroke, where she is recovering. Meghan revealed her mom is with her brother Jimmy, “is recovering very well,” and “is currently still in the hospital but will be leaving soon.”

The former View co-host noted that Cindy is “cognitively completely fine,” but “she has some physical things that have happened as a result of the stroke.”

“All things considered — it is mild, as the doctor said, and not intense, but still scary nonetheless,” Meghan continued. “But she is okay.”

She also revealed why she isn’t in Arizona with her family, noting she is seven months pregnant. “I am not allowed to fly that far yet. I am actually going to my doctor tomorrow to see if I can get clearance to fly,” the pregnant mother of two explained.

In addition to Meghan, who is known for her appearances on ABC News, Fox News, and MSNBC, Cindy is the mother to Jack McCain, Jimmy McCain, and Bridget McCain. Her late husband was also the father of three children from his first marriage to Carol Shepp.

Meghan said she is grateful for her siblings, saying it’s “all hands on deck taking care of my mom right now.”

She concluded, “I’m not going to tell you she’s fine and everything’s amazing, but like I said, thank God, cognitively completely fine.”

Cindy previously shared a statement with the Associated Press, saying, “I want to thank the medical staff in Italy for the excellent treatment I received. My recovery is progressing well thanks to their outstanding care. I look forward to continuing my recuperation at home in Arizona with my family.”