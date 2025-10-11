Messages of love and admiration filled social media following the death of acclaimed actress Diane Keaton, who passed away on Saturday, October 11, at the age of 79.

Best known for her Oscar-winning role in 1977’s Annie Hall and her portrayal of Kay Adams-Corleone in 1972’s The Godfather, Keaton’s passing came as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, many of whom shared tributes honoring her life and career.

Across social media, fans and friends paid tribute to Keaton, celebrating not only her immense talent and warmth but also sharing bits of lore, from her unexpected knack for directing music videos to charming stories of school pick-ups. These memories paint a portrait of a woman who lived with humor, creativity, and a genuine connection to the people around her.

Actress, singer, and costar from The First Wives Club Bette Midler wrote a funny and touching tribute to the actress on Threads: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Her other First Wives Club costar Goldie Hawn also paid tribute to Keaton in a post on Instagram that read: “Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to “shut up” honey. There was, and will be, no one like you.”

Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson wrote her own tribute with the simple, “We love you so much, Diane,” and posted a clip of Keaton singing “You Don’t Own Me” from the film with her mother and Midler.

“Rest in peace, Diane Keaton. Your talent, courage, and authenticity were a true inspiration. ❤️,” wrote Kerry Washington.

Actor and director Henry Winkler wrote on X: “Diane was a really good friend of ours. We laughed a lot. What an extraordinarily talented woman. Diane, you will be so missed on the Earth. Rest sweetly as sweet as you have been to everyone you have met. Love, Henry and Stacey.”

Diane was a really good friend of ours. We laughed a lot. What an extraordinarily talented woman. Diane, you will be so missed on the Earth. Rest sweetly as sweet as you have been to everyone you have met. Love, Henry and Stacey. https://t.co/qj7qXiWt3x — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) October 11, 2025

Actor, director, and producer Ben Stiller posted: “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

Actress Octavia Spencer posted on Instagram: “Today we lost a true original. @diane_keaton wasn’t just an actress: she was a force. a woman who showed us that being yourself is the most powerful thing you can be. From Annie Hall to Something’s Gotta Give, she made every role unforgettable. But beyond the screen, she brought joy, laughter, and style that was all her own. Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion.”

“Diane Keaton was a muse for me. In every way. Her humor, wit, charm, fashion, and laugh. She will be so missed,” posted Pink on Instagram.

Singer Nancy Sinatra posted: “Diane Keaton has left us and I can’t tell you how profoundly sad that makes me,” she wrote. “I adored her — idolized her. She was a very special person and an incredibly gifted actor who made each of her roles unforgettable. Her light will continue to shine through the art she leaves behind. Godspeed, Diane. My heart goes out to her family and to each of us grieving this heartbreaking loss.”

Actress and activist Holly Robinson Peete wrote: “Some people you just can’t imagine not being on this earth. Diane Keaton was one of those people. Her energy was so palpable and infectious! Our kids went to elementary school together, and she showed up to carpool dressed exactly like she does in all these iconic photos – While I was in sweats and a baseball cap, Diane was impeccable …every single day! A legendary actress, spectacular mother, and true fashion icon who lived and aged with such grace. Rest in peace — you were so loved.”

“I can’t! Diane Keaton was such a talent and a BIG part of my career. She directed two videos of mine: ‘Heaven Is A Place on Earth’ and the video for ‘I Get Weak.’ She was kind and eccentric, and I was blessed to know her. RIP Diane, you will be missed,” wrote singer and Go-Gos frontwoman Belinda Carlisle.

Comedian Whitney Cummings wrote on Instagram: “She is who showed me women could be funny and weird and awkward and neurotic and human and wear blazers and laugh at the wrong times and have frizzy hair and not have to dress for dudes. I’d say Diane Keaton is perfect, but she changed my life by saying, “What is perfection anyway? It’s the death of creativity,” so instead I’ll say she’s my comedy hero.”

“Diane Keaton is gone, and though I only knew her through the light she gave on screen, I’ll miss that light deeply,” wrote fashion designer and reality TV personality Zac Posen on Instagram.