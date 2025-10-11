Nearly five months after she and wife Portia de Rossi said goodbye to her dog Augie, Ellen DeGeneres has a new canine friend in her life.

“Meet Sport,” the comedian wrote on Instagram on Friday, October 10, captioning a photo of a white and brown puppy.

And on Saturday, October 11, DeGeneres shared more looks at the new addition — a photo of Sport in a sweater, a video of him playing with a rubber toy, and a photo of Sport with a skeptical-seeming Kid, another of DeGeneres and de Rossi’s dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

“Here’s your daily dose of Sport,” DeGeneres wrote in Saturday’s upload. “He’s the best puppy. Kid is still not sure.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi’s past pets include the aforementioned Augie and another dog named Wolf, who died in 2020. “Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram in June 2020. “He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him.”

And this May, the former talk show host told Instagram followers that Augie had crossed the rainbow bridge, too. “We had to say goodbye to Augie yesterday,” she said. “We rescued him 12 years ago, and he was so grateful. He gave us so much love. He will be missed. There will never be another like him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

DeGeneres and de Rossi, who have been married since 2008, moved to the United Kingdom in 2024, and they recently swapped one property in the Cotswolds for a larger one because of other four-legged friends of theirs.

“When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses,” DeGeneres told The Wall Street Journal, as they put their first U.K. farm on the market for $30 million. “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”

And DeGeneres gave fans a peek into the couple’s Cotswolds life in an Instagram reel this August. “Portia’s living her dream, riding her horse through the English countryside and into the village. Gosh, I hope she comes home soon,” she quipped.