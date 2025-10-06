The Simpsons might have a treehouse full of horrors, but the Griffins are bringing their own brand of scares to Spooner Street as Seth MacFarlane‘s irreverent animated comedy serves up a Halloween special ahead of its 24th season.

On October 6, Hulu subscribers can catch the 2025 Family Guy Halloween Special, premiering exclusively as part of the streamer’s annual Huluween lineup.

Titled “A Little Fright Music,” the episode follows Brian and Stewie (voiced by MacFarlane) as they set out to write a brand-new Halloween anthem, attempting to retire the overplayed “Monster Mash.” Naturally, their creative quest spirals into chaos. According to the official logline, “Brian and Stewie realize there’s a shortage of quality Halloween songs, so they set out to write a hit, while Peter and the guys discover that lying about trick-or-treating can have deadly consequences.” The episode also features Chris (Seth Green) as he dresses up as Marvin Flute, Jon Hamm‘s character from Fox’s Grimsburg, and dead Travis Kelce.

Before Family Guy launched its latest batch of Hulu specials, the show had only produced three Halloween specials over the course of 24 seasons. So why are the Griffins now on board with All Hallows’ Eve?

Fox’s Animation Domination is not just an animation powerhouse. And when it comes to the spooky season, it rules with an iron fist. For more than 30 years, The Simpsons‘ “Treehouse of Horror” anthology specials have been among the most anticipated and celebrated Halloween traditions on television, blending satire, scares, and pop culture parodies into one single, jam-packed episode of TV.

Following its example, Bob’s Burgers has produced 12 Halloween episodes, and they’ve become some of the most anticipated installments of the season thanks to the Belcher kids’ irreverent costume choices, the show’s playful riffs on classic horror tropes, and the inventive twists it brings to its annual holiday tradition.

There have only been six official Family Guy Halloween episodes, and while they’ve debuted inconsistently over the years, every time the animated juggernaut drops a spooky special, it’s an event. The show’s holiday offerings may be sporadic, but since finding a second life on Hulu, the Griffins have fully embraced the spirit of the season.

The first true Halloween outing, Season 9’s “Halloween on Spooner Street,” remains both the most controversial and the most popular. Over the course of the episode, Brian takes Stewie trick-or-treating, but when Stewie’s candy gets stolen by older kids, they plan revenge. Meanwhile, Peter and Joe prank Quagmire, and Meg attends her first high school Halloween party. In classic Family Guy fashion, it mixes over-the-top violence, shock humor, a little incest, and cameos from Godzilla and the Pink Panther, because of course it does.

“Halloween on Spooner Street” set the bar for Family Guy’s Halloween episodes. Later episodes like “Quagmire’s Quagmire” and “Must Love Dogs” take place on Halloween, don’t commit to the holiday framework, while Season 14’s “Peternormal Activity” goes full Treehouse of Horror with found-footage parodies and haunted-house mayhem. The first Family Guy special perfectly blended the show’s overall tone with the spirit of the season, a formula that was later replicated in the episodes “Happy Holo-ween” and “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater.”

“A Little Fright Music” cements Family Guy’s rise as an annual Halloween tradition. Once an occasional detour, it now stands alongside The Simpsons and Bob’s Burgers in Fox’s Animation Domination lineup — still irreverent, still unfiltered, and now a staple of October TV. And while the yearly ritual takes shape, the original special remains the benchmark.

Family Guy, Fox, streaming on Hulu and Disney+