‘Wheel of Fortune’: Hula Hoop Expert Screams Wildly After Winning Ford Bronco

A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who said she can hula hoop and read at the same time for four hours, had a wild reaction to winning a car. And her mom joined in the fun, too, playfully grabbing the prize-winning card from host Ryan Seacrest’s hand as the family wildly screamed and celebrated.

Danielle Jordan, from Meridian, Ohio, played against John Martino, from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, and Lucy Gladhart, from Deer Park, Washington, on Friday, October 3. Jordan also likes line-dancing, cafe-hopping, and hosting surprise parties for her friends.

She solved the first toss-up and jumped up and down in excitement. Gladhart, a woman who dances with her grandson every night before bed, solved the second one.

Gladhart took a big lead when she solved the first puzzle — “Pumpkin Harvest Festival.” She had $17,020 by the end of the round after winning a trip to Breckenridge and gaining a Wild Card. Gladhart also solved the next puzzle, bringing her up to $18,020.

Jordan almost caught up to Gladhart when she solved the Prize Puzzle — “Savory Fish & Chips.” She won a trip to Great Britain, worth $11,198, giving her $16,848. She fell to the floor when the trip was announced.

After she got back up, Ryan Seacrest said, “You’re shaking? I would be too. That’s a big win.”

Jordan cheered when she solved two of three Triple Toss Ups for $4,000, putting her in the lead. Martino, a movie buff, finally got on the board when he solved the last one.

He also solved the final puzzle — “What Was I Thinking?” — and put $5,000 in his bank. Seacrest hugged him for finally getting some money.

Gladhart ended with $18,020. Jordan was the night’s big winner with $20,848. She chose “Thing” for the Bonus Round.

“We were working on our calming mantra during the break, but we didn’t come up with anything because neither of us is calm,” Seacrest said.

“No,” Jordan laughed. She brought her mom and sister with her. After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Jordan chose “C,D,P, and O.”

Her puzzle then looked like “_ _L_D CONCEPT.” Jordan put her hands up to her face, and the crowd gasped. She turned around in a circle and squeaked.

Jordan guessed “Valid Concept,” and when she knew it was right, she screamed loudly and ran around, flailing her arms up and down. As Seacrest revealed what was in the envelope, she got herself together.

“Get ready to run around again,” he said, showing her that she won the Ford. Jordan did run around again, and this time her family joined her. Her mom took the envelope out of Seacrest’s hand and jumped around with her daughter.

The host looked shocked and then stood off to the side and clapped as the women celebrated. Jordan’s total was $54,553.

When the game show contestant ran over to the car, she hugged Vanna White. “We needed a car,” her mom said.

“That’s big enough for your hula hoop,” Seacrest said.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock