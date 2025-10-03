‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says Bad Bunny Super Bowl Backlash Is ‘Snowflakes’ Having a ‘Meltdown’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Friday’s (October 3) new edition of The View, the cohosts once again revisited the subject of the right-wing backlash to the selection of Bad Bunny as the halftime performer for the 2026 Super Bowl. The panelists had previously discussed the matter on Monday’s show, but they revived the conversation after remarks by a Donald Trump administration official indicating that ICE agents might be present for the game in light of the news that the Puerto Rican rapper would host. (Bad Bunny famously declined to tour in the mainland United States for fear of fans being arrested by immigration officials at his event.)

Ana Navarro, for one, was overjoyed by the reaction, saying, “There is no doubt that the Latino community is taking a victory lap on this. Because listen, at a time when you see Latino immigrants being racially profiled, when you see immigrants being hunted down like animals, it’s been a really hard nine months for the Latino community, most of us, many of us. To hear that Bad Bunny is going to be in that huge stage representing gives us something to be happy about and to celebrate. And you know, what? The more mad they are, the more gleeful I am.”

Navarro then continued. “The fact that snowflakes are having a meltdown that bad bunny is going to be up [on stage], I have news for them, Bad Bunny was already in the Super Bowl halftime. He was the guest artist, and you know what? None of your heads exploded, so it’s okay. You’re gonna be fine.” She was referring to the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the featured artists, when Bad Bunny was a guest star of the show.

Also joyous about the matter was Sunny Hostin, whose mother is from Puerto Rico. “As someone who’s Puerto Rican, I’m going to be watching Bad Bunny. I’m going to be understanding everything that he’s saying.” She also argued that his presence on stage will make money for the host city, Santa Clara, California.

“Even though the NFL tickets are $6,500 on average a piece, guess what? American search sessions for travel, for Santa Clara and February 2026, where this is going to be held, surged 501% this week. So they’re going to be a lot of Bad Bunny fans, myself included, enjoying the Super Bowl. And he’s going to be bringing a lot of money to the mainland of the United States,” she explained.

Hostin concluded, “I would also like to just remind everybody that Bad Bunny doesn’t hate America. He is American because Puerto Ricans are also American.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC