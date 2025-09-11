Get ready for a new season of The Floor like you have never seen before. In a recent trailer, the game show announced new twists and more money during the premiere episode.

The Floor is a game show where 100 contestants stand in an LED square on the floor. They all have an expert category, about which they face off against other contestants. Whoever is the last one remaining wins $250,000.

Season 4 is upping the stakes like never before. The theme “America Duels” has contestants from all 50 states competing against each other. “America’s best game is back,” host Rob Lowe said. “It will be a battle of the states.”

“We will see who truly is the smartest state,” he continued.

But that’s not all. The first new twist includes a $40,000 bonus for whichever contestant wins the most duels in the premiere episode. This is up from $20,000 in its previous seasons.

The next twist is that if a contestant wins three duels in a row, they can choose to steal someone’s category. There is a Golden Square this season. Only one square on the floor is the golden square, but no one knows who it is until it is picked.

“By challenging that category, whoever wins that battle gets $10,000,” Lowe told the contestants.

At the end of the trailer, Lowe pitched heart rate monitors for the contestants for Season 5. The game show has been renewed through Season 5, so get ready for more duels next season — and possibly those heart monitors.

“This season might be the death of me predicting how eliminations would go due to the new twists added 💀,” a Reddit user said.

“Love the new twists – but I really hope the Time Boost is still there as well!” wrote another. The Time Boost gave contestants an extra 15 seconds on their next duel after they won the most duels of the night.

“This is why The Floor is America’s #1 game show,” a YouTube user wrote.

What do you think of the new twists? Let us know in the comments.