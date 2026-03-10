Drew Carey’s Weight Loss Journey: How He Lost 80 Pounds Since 2010

What To Know Drew Carey lost 80 pounds since 2010 after a heart attack and diabetes diagnosis prompted him to overhaul his lifestyle.

He adopted a strict no-carb diet, eliminated alcohol and sugary drinks, and focused on eating lean proteins, vegetables, and fruit.

Carey incorporated daily cardio exercise and credits his sustained weight loss to visible results and improved health, including reversing his type 2 diabetes.

Drew Carey‘s weight loss journey kicked into high gear following a heart attack and a diabetes diagnosis — but how did he manage to lose 80 pounds since 2010? Let’s take a closer look at what the Price Is Right host has shared.

In a recent episode of Ted Danson‘s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, Carey, 67, revealed that he had a heart attack in 2001 but ignored the symptoms at first. He ended up needing a stent in his heart.

“I would go to a steak place and have the steak, the bread, the loaded mashed potatoes, a couple beers, and then a dessert,” the Whose Line Is It Anyway? host detailed of his diet before losing the weight. “And whatever vegetable was there, I would just leave it there.”

Carey said he changed his approach to eating after his health scare. At a steakhouse now, for example, he said, “I’d eat the steak, the vegetables, not order a potato or not touch it, not really have the bread, and I just drink water all day. Like, I don’t even drink. I don’t drink alcohol at all anymore. It’s wild.”



During an interview with People in 2010, Carey also detailed how he went from a size 44 to a size 33, resulting in his no longer having Type 2 diabetes. It started by following a strict, no-carb diet.

“I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker,” he shared. “No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit.”

At the time, the Drew Carey Show star said that fruit was his go-to snack, and grilled chicken with steamed vegetables was a dinner favorite.

“I don’t drink anything but water,” he added. “No coffee, no tea, no soda.”

Exercise — at least 45 minutes of cardio each day — was another key component to Carey’s weight loss and overall healthier lifestyle.

“I like being skinny,” Carey told People. “I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop.”