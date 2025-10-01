HGTV Fans Go Wild as Brian Kleinschmidt Shares Throwback Photo

Brian Kleinschmidt left HGTV fans swooning with his latest Instagram post.

The 100 Day Dream Home reflected on the start of his home renovation journey by sharing a then-and-now pic of himself in college in 2000 and today in 2025. “I fell in love with construction back in college when I volunteered with @habitatforhumanity 🔨 🏠 ,” he captioned the Tuesday, September 30, Instagram post. “I learned that anything is possible and change happens when hard work and heart work combine. 💪🏻💜.”

Kleinschmidt went on to call that night’s new episode of 100 Day Dream Home a “full circle moment” for him, as it saw him and his wife, Mika Kleinschmidt, team up with Habitat for Humanity to build a new home for a deserving single mother.

“This episode is a full circle moment for me and I’m honored to highlight this incredible organization. 🫡 ,” Brian continued. “Not only do they build houses but they also build character, confidence and community. 🙌.”

Brian’s throwback photo received lots of love from both fans and his fellow HGTV stars. “Hey boy let me those digits…. oh wait there weren’t even cell phones when we were in high school and college.😂❤️,” Mika joked in the post’s comments section.

Bargain Block‘s Keith Bynum, for his part, wrote that Brian is “aging like fine 🍷 🙌.”

“Oh I see guns 💪,” one fan quipped, while another added, “Looking forward to tonight’s episode. (you haven’t aged a bit.)” Someone else shared, “Why have you not aged? 👀😂 and.. just realized It’s Tuesday!! New 100 Day airs tonight 🥳.”

Before getting involved with Habitat for Humanity in college, Brian met Mika in high school. The two went their separate ways after school, and Brian went on to wed his ex-wife, Ericka Dunlap, in 2004. The exes got divorced in 2011, after which he and Mika reconnected. Mika, for her part, welcomed her daughter, Jade, in 2009, while she was in a previous relationship.

Brian and Mika tied the knot in 2015 and have starred on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home since 2020. The pair have appeared on several of the network’s shows, including Home Town Kickstart, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Rock the Block, and 100 Day Hotel Challenge.

Ahead of 100 Day Dream Home‘s Season 6 premiere earlier this month, Brin and Mika opened up exclusively to TV Insider about their home renovation TV journey. “I feel like we haven’t really changed a lot. We’re the same people that we were when we shot our initial audition video in our old backyard, but our projects have definitely gotten bigger and bolder and more extravagant over the years,” Brian shared. “You’re gonna see that in Season 6. We are attempting some things that we’ve never done before and maybe, maybe, we might never do it again. But yeah, we always want to elevate every single season. I feel like we’ve done it.”

Teasing what fans could expect from the new episodes, Mika added, “There’s several families this year that are on the water that we’re basically demoing and elevating and building from the ground up. But we’re always trying to think of creative and new things to do, and like, yeah, after 5 seasons, it’s hard to think of new ideas!”

