[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Week 3.]

Just three weeks into the competition, Dancing With the Stars Season 34 has already had a shocking elimination. Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were the couple eliminated during Week 3 of the competition.

Jauregui tied with Andy Richter at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 18/30 (they both danced the foxtrot this week). The judges were hard on Jauregui, noting that she needed to add more “pop” and “power” to her performances. Still, tying with Richter, who has done his best, but struggled with the dances so far, was quite a shock.

At the end of the day, Jauregui received less viewer votes than the comedian, and she was sent home. It came down to her, Richter, and Elaine Hendrix as the last three to learn their fate (although Richter and Hendrix were not necessarily in the bottom three, as the results are not called in order).

Lauren Jauregui could not be more right AND SHE SHOULD SAY THAT 👏🏽😤#DWTS pic.twitter.com/wdnUgwGeHq — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎//💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) October 1, 2025

When host Julianne Hough asked Jauregui how she was feeling afterwards, she had a one-word response: “Pissed.” It was extremely candid, and fans praised her for not holding back. “Lauren Jauregui could not be more right AND SHE SHOULD SAY THAT 👏🏽😤#DWTS,” one person wrote on X.

Someone else said, “And one thing about Lauren Jauregui is she will tell NO LIES. You could feel how upset she was just watching #DWTS #DWTS34.” Other fans expressed their frustrations at Jauregui being eliminated so early, with many noting that they felt Richter should have been the one to go home instead.

“lauren jauregui eliminated week THREE. Andy is STILL IN THE COMPETITION,” someone tweeted. “this is just as rigged as runext idc idc idc wtf was that #dwts.” Another fan wrote, “SERIOUSLY I’M DEVASTATED SHE DIDN’T DESERVE THIS THESE PEOPLE DON’T DESERVE YOU LAUREN JAUREGUI #LaurenOnDWTS,” and someone else said, “Im so devastated & so heartbroken that Lauren Jauregui got eliminated! I’m so pissed! Brandon Armstrong didn’t deserve this! I’m furious that Lauren was horribly robbed! Andy Richter should have went home instead of her! Hilaria Baldwin should not have been saved again! 💔 #DWTS.”

our honest reaction. pic.twitter.com/SkMzSw0jE6 — Lauren Jauregui Updates (@LMJUpdates) October 1, 2025

Despite her blunt and candid reaction to the elimination, Jauregui also made sure to gush over working with Armstrong. Meanwhile, the cameras also cut to Jauregui’s fellow Fifth Harmony members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane in the audience, and their reactions also looked disappointed and frustrated.

