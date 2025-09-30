‘House of Guinness’: Steven Knight Mixes Tradition & Modern Energy With Playlist Featuring Kneecap, The Stunning & More

Netflix’s House of Guinness is the new drama from Peaky Blinders‘ mastermind Steven Knight, who puts the Guinness family under the microscope as the eight-episode series focuses on the European dynasty made famous by “the black stuff.”

“The Guinness dynasty is known the world over — wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from,” said Knight. “I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”

The series explores the saga of four siblings after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, showing how their power and familial ties both trap and enrich their lives while shaping the history of their country. Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben (Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, and Fionn O’Shea) struggle to find their footing within the company and the clan, all while facing opposition from all around them, including the Fenian opposition, an Irish political organization fighting for independence from British rule and the hope of an Irish Republic.

In addition to the opposition at home, the Guinness family also attempts to bring “the black stuff” overseas to America by means of Bryon Hedges (Jack Gleeson), a bastard cousin of the family who acts as a Guinness representative in New York to handle the brewery’s expansion.

Set in the 1860s, the series immerses viewers in a period of revolutionary change across 19th-century Dublin and New York. From the clothing to the set design, nearly every detail reflects the era, except for one striking choice: the music.

The tunes throughout House of Guinness range from era-appropriate Irish folk by Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones to politically infused hip-hop from Kneecap, upbeat rockers The Stunning, the soulful Adrian Crowley, post-punk electro-noise outfit Yard, and indie darlings Fontaines D.C., just to name a few.

When it came to curating the soundtrack, the choices were deliberate, favoring Irish artists while steering clear of established, well-known names.

“I think there’s a generation of music coming through at the moment,” said Knight. “Some of it is tradition. I mean, we do use some folk music, but the music is chosen for the energy and the rawness and sometimes the rebelliousness and the wildness of it.”

“I think that reflects this young generation of Guinnesses who were coming through,” explained Knight. “I think we’re just so lucky that we’ve got a wave of music coming out of Ireland that is so appropriate to this story. And also the wave of actors, young actors, who are coming out of Ireland, who were perfect to play this story. We’ve been very fortunate in both areas.”

House of Guinness, Streaming Now, Netflix