‘House of Guinness’ Cast Talks Season 2 Hopes & That Major Cliffhanger (VIDEO)

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the House of Guinness Season 1 finale.]

House of Guinness Season 1 went out with a bang — literally. The final moments delivered a cliffhanger that puts one of the Guinness siblings’ lives in peril after one of them was shot at by a foe. As of the time of publication, House of Guinness has not been renewed for Season 2, but that cliffhanger certainly implies that there’s more story to be told. Creator Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders fame) tells TV Insider that he does want a House of Guinness Season 2.

“I intend to [make more House of Guinness],” Knight tells us in the video interview above. “I can’t make any announcements, but that’s my plan at least.” He seems pretty confident that this show isn’t over in our interview, but we’ll have to wait for updates from Netflix on that front. The cast is eager to return as well. They share their hopes for the second season above.

Set in 1860s Ireland, House of Guinness kicks off after the will of Benjamin Guinness is read to his four adult children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea). Dear old dad left the Guinness brewery in the hands of not just one son, but his eldest two. Eldest son Arthur was hoping to be able to sell his ownership of the family business and set off for a different life, but his father made that impossible in his will. Anthony and the second-eldest son, Edward (who was much more interested in and better suited to run the family business), were forced to take charge of it together. Sister Anne got no part of the brewery due to her sex, and Ben, who struggles with alcoholism and money troubles, was given his inheritance in the form of a monthly salary instead of a lump sum that he could quickly squander.

While the Guinness siblings grappled with their father’s decisions inside their family, political unrest grew outside their brewery’s walls. The family wasn’t popular among a certain sect of the population. Siblings Patrick (Seamus O’Hara) and Ellen Cochrane (Niamh McCormack) were leading a fight against the family and its wealth and influence over Ireland. It was Patrick who fired the shot in the finale cliffhanger, and Ellen blew the warning whistle against her own brother as he aimed at their foes, seemingly setting them on separate paths should the show continue.

“I want to know who got shot!” Patridge tells us in the video above. Boyle jokes, “I know who got shot. [Knight] told me. I promise you. And I’m going to reveal it right now.” He didn’t, of course, but Boyle did share what he wants to see happen to Arthur should the show continue.

“What Steven does really well is, he uses these historical stories as a launch pad and doesn’t get too bogged down by the semantics of history,” Boyle says. “He’s just like, This is a great story now that’s elevated by peppering some of my own truth onto it.” If they get a second season, Boyle says he wants to dig deeper into Arthur’s relationship with his wife, Olivia (Danielle Galligan). They entered a marriage of convenience, one where both of them were free to love who they loved. For Arthur, that was Michael (Cassion Bilton). For Olivia, that was Guinness strongman Sean Rafferty (James Norton). This is all, of course, dependent on “if I don’t get shot,” Boyle jokes.

Rafferty and Olivia wanted to be together in the end, but Arthur threatened that Olivia ending their marriage would result in social ruin for the couple.

“We’d love to continue the story and see where it takes us, because I think Rafferty and Olivia are strong people. They’ve always got what they wanted, really, in life, and suddenly they’re faced with this impossible contradiction,” Norton explains. “The brothers are definitely stepping into their own, and they’re becoming more and more powerful, and Arthur’s made it very clear that if we pursue this relationship, we lose everything. And yet, at the end, Rafferty is like, I hate them. We will be together. One day, we will be together.”

“For Olivia, she has so few options with which to funnel and follow her ambition,” Calligan says, adding, “Safety and security [are] really important to her. So then at the end, when it’s all thrown into question, does she choose love or safety and security and the life that she’s built for herself? [It’s] left unanswered. She’s trying to have her cake and eat it too. So we’ll see if, like Icarus, she flies too close to the sun.”

Take a deeper dive into House of Guinness Season 1, its ending, and what the cast wants to do next in the full video interview above.

