‘The View’: Joy Behar Shares Grim Prediction About Trump’s Presidency as Cohosts Disagree

On Tuesday’s (September 30) edition of The View, Joy Behar shared a grim prediction about the future of America under Donald Trump‘s second term. After discussing Pete Hegseth‘s controversial gathering of America’s military generals to announce sweeping changes to training policies, the second “Hot Topic” of the day was the looming shutdown and Trump’s actions.

“We’re hours away from a government shutdown, and instead of working on a solution, Trump posted a deep fake AI video last night that featured things Senator Schumer never said, and had Minority Leader [Hakeem] Jeffries wearing a sombrero and a mustache. … Charming.”

After reviewing footage of the post in question and key reactions, Behar continued, “Republicans are trying to blame Democrats for the shutdown, but the Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House, and some people might even say the Supreme Court. So how do you blame the Democrats for a shutdown when you have all the votes?”

After cohosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin discussed the merits of the matter, Behar summed up her takeaway like so: “If you guys think that we can survive another three and a half years of this, I think you’re delusional. Every day, there’s some nihilistic thing.”

As her cohosts attempted to weigh in, she continued, “I hate to be a Debbie Downer, but every day, he’s undoing something in this country that we value. Every day. It’s every day. It’s a shock and awe [campaign] here. And I, for one, am skeptical that we’ll survive this.”

Haines disagreed, saying, “I am not. I believe in our future.”

Meanwhile, Griffin challenged her claim by saying, “But Joy, you’ve seen worse,” perhaps referencing comments Behar made in the past about the turbulent times she grew up in.

“No, I have not. I grew up during World War II,” she noted, adding that the problems the country faced at the time “were all dealt with by presidents who were not in the business of destroying the country, destroying the Constitution.”

“We’ve always had presidents who followed the law, including [Richard] Nixon, as bad as he was, he felt he had respected the Constitution,” she said. “He didn’t go after the military and call them names. I’ve never heard of such a thing in this country.”

