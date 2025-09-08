Drew Scott Bids Farewell to Summer With New Pics of His 2 Kids

Drew Scott said goodbye to the summer season by giving fans a glimpse into his family life.

“Wrapping up the summer with laughter, love, music and great food,” Scott captioned a Saturday, September 6, Instagram post. “Family time is the best.” The Property Brothers star’s upload featured several snaps of his and his wife Linda Phan‘s summer activities with their two children — son Parker, 3, and daughter Piper, 1.

In the post’s first slide, Scott captured Phan and Piper enjoying a picturesque golf course view, while other slides showed the family watching TV, exploring nature, and cooking together. While one snap showed Parker partaking in a martial arts class, others saw Piper explore an interest in music, as she played a mini piano with Phan and watched a violinist and harpist play music.

Though Scott does not share his kids’ faces on social media, he does enjoy posting clips and pics of his children with their faces turned away from the camera. Last month, Scott uploaded several photos of Parker and Piper from his and Phan’s family trip across Europe.

“Family trip with ages 1-91. Scotland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland,” he wrote alongside August 8 Instagram snaps of himself and his family members in front of historic sites, on a golf course, playing games, and taking in scenic sights. “We had the most amazing experiences with the kiddos. Now I sleep.”

Scott shared more about his trip in an August 27 Instagram video. “Linda and I just spent two weeks in Scotland, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland with our parents and two toddlers, and it was the perfect blend of history, nature, and city exploring,” he said over gorgeous clips from the family’s trip.

He went on to give fans recommendations for their own European vacations, such as visiting the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany and staying at the Familyhotel Sonnwies Dolomites in Italy for those with small children.

“Traveling with kids across multiple countries definitely takes a lot of planning,” Scott added, “Think through everything you could need, like a car seatbelt lock clip or travel router for baby monitors.”

Scott also suggested that parents take their kids to “interactive exhibits” while abroad as a way to keep them entertained and tire them out for naps. “Parker couldn’t get enough of the optical illusions at the WOW Museum in Zürich,” he shared. “And saving the best for last, check out this giant chocolate fountain at the Lindt museum. It was like visiting Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.”

Drew’s brother, Jonathan Scott, enjoyed his own European getaway this summer. “Anyone know how to say ‘photo dump’ in Italian? 🍕🇮🇹,” he captioned an August 22 Instagram post. Jonathan appeared to take the trip with his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, as his post included a video featuring a woman who looked like the actress from behind.

He previously hinted that Deschanel’s kids joined the couple on the trip by posting an Instagram video of himself rolling 10-year-old Elsie and 8-year-old Charlie around as they clung on to suitcases at an airport. “Anybody else love taking care of ALL the baggage 🥰,” he jokingly captioned the August 12 clip.