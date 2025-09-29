Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Hilaria Baldwin is dealing with some personal struggles amid her journey to try and win the Mirrorball Trophy on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. The reality star and author shared an update with fans on Instagram about a loss in her family.

In a September 27 post, Hilaria revealed that one of her dogs, Dama, has died. “Rest in peace, sweet Dama 💔,” she wrote. “You brought so much joy to our lives…you were that dog that slept on my pregnant belly 😭🩷. Your life was long and happy. I know you are running though fields and eating all the cookies you want. We are sad but grateful that we had you in our lives.”

Hilaria, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, is currently competing on DWTS with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. With a background in ballroom dance, she’s gotten off to a good start during Weeks 1 and 2 of the competition.

However, she found herself in fear of elimination during Episode 2 when she and Gleb were the last pair to be called safe (the results are read in no particular order). After making it through (Corey Feldman and Baron Davis were the contestants sent home), Hilaria opened up to TV Insider about the nail-biting moment.

Hilaria revealed that she cried after Baron and Corey were eliminated, adding, “One of the most surprising things about this show has been how close I have gotten, how we’ve all gotten, with every single person here. So, no matter what, it’s sad.”

She continued, “I was brought to tears because you fall in love with these people and you see how hard they work, and we all just want to dance. It could have been us. I just don’t want anyone to ever be sad ever. It’s really hard to say goodbye to our friends.”

This week, Hilaria and Gleb will be dancing a samba to “Shake It to the Max (Fly) [Remix]” by Moily, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea. All of the pairs are performing a dance to a song that went viral on TikTok.

