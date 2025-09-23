[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Week 2.]

The stars are back in the ballroom for Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 on Tuesday, September 23. For the second episode, the 14 pairs danced to one-hit wonders in hopes of impressing judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as millions of viewers across the country.

With a double elimination on the line, the pressure was on for the celebrities to bring it on the dance floor. This week’s scores were combined with last week’s, with two contestants being sent home at the end of the episode.

Follow along below as we live blog the entire night, from all the performances, scores, and judges’ reviews, to which two pairs received the lowest combination of scores and viewer votes, resulting in them being sent home.

Alix Earle — 21/30

Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy danced a jive to “Mambo No. 5.” After being on the higher end of the leaderboard last week, Earle was feeling confident, but knew she needed to step it up to stay in the competition.

Inaba was back in the ballroom after missing Week 1 and told Earle, “That was incredible! You blew me away. I had no idea. You are such a great performer, you’re fun and there’s a freshness to you. I can tell it’s all new but it makes it so much fun.”

Hough noted that Chmerkovskiy choreographed a “difficult routine,” but said Earle did a “fantastic job,” although it got “a little wild” at some points. Tonioli described the routine as a “breakthrough.” With her scores from last week, Earle’s overall total is a 34/50.

Danielle Fishel — 19/30

After being “kept awake at night” by her mistakes in Week 1, Danielle Fishel returned with a tango to “The Rhythm of the Night,” alongside her partner Pasha Pashkov. Fishel was already dealing with injury after a hamstring tear, which led to popped blood vessels down her leg when she got a massage for relief.

“I loved it because what you did, it was sensual, and you had just the right amount of spice to get me going,” Tonioli said. “Nice ease of movement. There’s still a couple of issues you have to watch.” Specifically, he noted her shoulder issues.

“I really like watching you perform,” Inaba said, praising Fishel’s naturalness and “at-easeness.” She also urged Fishel to relax and added, “Were you breathing during the first half? I can’t wait to see what you do when you actually breathe.” Hough said the routine was “good.”

Fishel earned a 7 from Inaba and 6s from Hough and Tonioli. Now, her total for both weeks is 31/50.

