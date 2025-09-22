Why Hilaria Baldwin Has Found the ‘DWTS’ Process ‘Embarrassing’ At Times

While Hilaria Baldwin is no stranger to the world of dance, competing on Dancing With the Stars has proven to be a completely different ballgame.

“I mean, some of it is like visiting a familiar friend when you’re older, and you’ve had a lot of children, and broken some bones, if you can relate to that,” Baldwin told People in an interview published on Sunday, September 21. “But also, some of it is brand new. [My partner], Gleb Savchenko, is asking me to dance on a much higher level than I ever danced.”

Baldwin noted that she’s putting her focus into “the quality, the footwork, [and] the authenticity of the dance,” as well as “being independent on my own, so I’m not just relying on him to throw me around the dance floor. He makes me do the routine on my own.”

Learning old and new tricks can come with some awkward moments. “It’s uncomfortable and embarrassing sometimes,” Baldwin shared. “I keep on reminding myself: I didn’t sign up for this to be comfortable. I signed up for this to do hard things and to be brave. And [Gleb] is the perfect person to do that with.”

Baldwin made her debut in the DWTS ballroom during the Season 34 premiere on Tuesday, September 16. She and Savchenko earned the second-highest score of the night for their cha-cha-cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez, earning sevens from judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. With a total score of 14/20, Baldwin and Savchenko fell behind pairs Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas and Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, who earned a total score of 15/20.

For Week 2’s “One Hit Wonders Night,” Baldwin and Savchenko will perform a tango to the Haddaway hit “What Is Love.”

“I don’t have any experience with the standard dances, so I’m nervous but also excited,” Baldwin told the outlet about exploring different genres of ballroom dance. “Because I think when you try something that’s brand new, it’s a little liberating because you’re like, ‘All right, I’m going to try this.’ And it’s just that different expectation.”

She added, “As [Gleb] says, I’m very hard on myself. And so, I’m trying to learn to chill out a little bit. And I think I’ve done a better job at relaxing.”

Baldwin’s hard work on DWTS so far has earned her high praise from her pro partner. “Hilaria’s such a hard worker, and I’m just so impressed with the passion that she puts into it,” Savchenko gushed. “She’s such a perfectionist. You’re working on little details, and she goes, like, ‘No, let’s do it again. Let’s do it again.’ She gets so frustrated with herself. And I’m like, ‘It’s okay. It was actually good.’ [And she goes], ‘No, let’s do it again.'”

Savchenko noted that Baldwin’s dedication proves she has the “spirit of a true champion,” adding, “I really appreciate that. It’s really inspiring.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+