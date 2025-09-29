Walton Goggins Reacts to Pete Davidson’s Prediction That Fans Will ‘Turn’ on Him

Walton Goggins is riding high on the wave of fame after his role in the third season of The White Lotus thrust him into the spotlight and isn’t letting Pete Davidson‘s ominous prediction rain on his parade.

Last week, Davidson appeared on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, where he talked about the fickle nature of fame and how fans can build you up only to tear you down. He was specifically referring to Pedro Pascal, whose star power increased after he took on the lead role as Joel in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us.

“F***ing two years ago, he’s a hardworking, great actor… He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] f***ing blows up so f***ing hard, everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy,’” the SNL alum said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And then a year later, he’s, like, in everything now ’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f*** away, dude.’”

Davidson also said people need “time to adjust to that new level of fame,” adding, “He’s been banging at it for 30 years, and now he’s learning how to go get a cup of coffee or deal with someone that taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out. You got to give that guy a f***ing second to, like, adjust.”

After discussing Pascal, Davidson then made a prediction, saying, “They’re gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next. It’s like, we build everybody up, and now it’s so fast to turn. It’s within months.”

Goggins responded in an Instagram post on Sunday (September 28) after seeing a THR article about Davidson’s comments. “Pete we don’t know each other but I appreciate the heads up,” he wrote. “We agree on one thing… Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man. A dear friend of mine.”

The Fallout star noted that “as a 53 year old” he is “acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life.” He also said he is appreciative of his fans coming “on this journey with me.”

“I imagine a lot of you (and I don’t blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I’m tired of saying them,” he added. “I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about… not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition.”

Goggins has been acting on-screen since the early 1990s, with one of his first significant roles coming in the FX drama series The Shield. He went on to play the memorable villain Boyd Crowder in Justified from 2010 to 2015. His other credits include Vice Principals, The Righteous Gemstones, George & Tammy, and the animated series Invincible.

The Emmy-nominated actor urged his fans “not to click” on stories about him, “unless you want to… and if you do… I appreciate the support.”

“See to me, being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!!” he continued. “I’ve had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you….of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years. Way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn’t take one back. So…If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged.”

As for Davidson’s prediction, Goggins is ready to embrace it. “If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate… Well… F*** it. I’m going to enjoy the F*** OUT OF IT,” he concluded.