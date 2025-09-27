[Warning: The article below contains major spoilers for the September 25 episode of Beyond the Gates.]

One Beyond the Gates character has apparently gone to the great beyond, marking the new CBSdaytime drama’s first major character death. And on social media, fans, costars, and the creator of the show are all mourning the loss.

In the episode airing on Thursday, September 25, Detective Jacob Hawthorne (Jibre Hordges) calls Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli) in Puerto Rico — where she’s vacationing with villainous businessman Joey Armstrong (Jon Lindstrom) — to inform her that the body of Dr. Doug McBride (Jason Graham), her husband, was discovered in fiery wreckage of a car accident, per Soaps.com.

Vanessa, to her credit, is immediately suspicious of Joey, with whom she’s having an affair. And she should be suspicious: While the corrupt Detective Marcel Malone (Darryl W. Handy) tells Jacob that Doug was driving drunk after a night of gambling, a phone call between Marcel and Joey indicates the two were plotting Doug’s downfall.

In a joint Instagram upload from Buglioli and Graham, the Beyond the Gates cast and crew give Graham an ovation as he leaves set.

“I love you all,” a smiling Graham tells his colleagues. “You guys are family for life.”

From behind the camera, Buglioli says, “I love you, husband.”

Lindstrom praised Graham in the Instagram comments, writing, “One of the best I’ve ever had the honor to play with. Thank you @jasongraham69.”

Karla Mosley (Dani Dupree) commented, “I love this so much.”

Maurice Johnson (Ted Richardson) wrote, “My man, twenty grand @jasongraham69 Class act @lauren_buglioli.”

Sean Freeman (Andre Richardson) posted the Crying Anthony Anderson GIF.

And Michele Val Jean, the creator of the soap, wrote, “I’m a horrible person.”

And fans are sad about Doug’s apparent demise, too. “I’ll miss Doug for sure!” one fan commented. “Vanessa’s reaction to the news moved me to tears! Well done!”

Someone else wrote, “Oh, Dougie. I’m going to miss getting so irritated by you, but I’m definitely going to miss seeing sweet Jason’s face on my screen. Sending much love [and] continued blessing. They are your family for life, but you have a band of new fans now that will follow and support always.”

Beyond the Gates, Weekdays, CBS, Check Local Listings