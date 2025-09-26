‘DWTS’ Corey Feldman Speaks Out Amid Feud Rumors With Dance Partner Jenna Johnson

After his Dancing With the Stars journey came to an end, Corey Feldman is setting the record straight on rumors surrounding his relationship with his pro partner, Jenna Johnson.

Johnson paid tribute to the actor in a Wednesday, September 24, Instagram post following their DWTS elimination. “Corey 💘 Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!!” she captioned behind-the-scenes pics and clips of herself and Feldman. “Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me! I’ll cherish our friendship forever. Never stop dancing 🕺🏻.”

Johnson ended her post by encouraging her followers to “go check his new EP he just released!!!!”

Feldman thanked Johnson in the post’s comments, as well as shut down speculation that the two had drama on the set of the ABC competition series. “Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with. Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable,” he worte.

Feldman’s comment continued, “And U know as well as i do that i was there 7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldnt see it. God Bless your family. Keep dancing the dream. ❤️🙌.”

Speculation that the dancing duo had BTS drama began to spread shortly before the Season 34 premiere, as Johnson admitted in a September 6 Instagram Story post that she had not seen Feldman since the show’s Good Morning America cast announcement three days prior.

Johnson later debunked rumors that Feldman went “missing” from DWTS rehearsals on the September 12 episode of Danielle Fishel‘s Danielle With the Stars podcast. “We were in communication the whole time,” she stated. “It was just, you know, he had prior engagements he had to do. So we both knew going into this that we were going to miss some time and we had some catching up to do before the premiere.”

Johnson also denied that Feldman was difficult to work with. “He comes in now to each of our rehearsals with this, like, not wanting to prove people wrong, but he is excited to work hard, right?” she added. “And I love that. That is one of the best qualities you can ask in a new partner. They need to want to be there. And he does and he’s excited.”

However, Johnson’s brother-in-law, former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, claimed in a recent interview with the Daily Mail that she faced an “uphill climb with Corey” this season. “I know that she’s having a much more difficult time with this entire thing and to the point that it is really difficult for her,” he claimed to the outlet. “And so, I wish her all the best. We’re here. Obviously, we’re all together if you need to be, but you’re talking about a reigning champ, so put some respect on the name, everybody.”

Feldman and Johnson fell at the bottom of the leaderboard for the first DWTS episodes of the season. The pair were ultimately cut during the first elimination of the season, along with Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, during the show’s Tuesday, September 23, episode.

“I feel really terrible because she deserves better, personally speaking,” Feldman said after his elimination. “I mean, she was the queen from last year, so she deserves to be the champ every year in my book. She’s really great.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.