We know that in six months, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) is going to be a patient at Dr. Amelia Frederick’s (Bellamy Young) Hudson Oaks psychiatric facility, thanks to a flashforward in the Brilliant Minds Season 2 premiere. Now, in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, September 29, episode, she shows up in the present.

Wolf is speaking with his patient’s (Molly Bernard) sister, Harper, who’s concerned about how to help her, when Amelia approaches and introduces herself as Hudson Oaks’ clinical director. “I got word that we may need inpatient treatment,” she says. Wolf, of course, is confused. “We’re always trying to help out our busy city hospitals, so I just happened to be doing my rounds here today at Bronx General,” Amelia explains.

She gives Harper and Wolf each a brochure and starts what’s obviously a pitch. Watch the full video above for a look at what Wolf thinks of her.

As Amelia’s character description reads, she’s “well-acquainted with the woes of the mental healthcare system,” and rather than becoming jaded from her years of experience, “she is passionate about destigmatizing long-term inpatient treatment and finding a solution to give her patients the best future possible. She becomes a worthy adversary for Dr. Wolf.”

According to Quinto, Wolf “is a little bit suss about her motives and her intentions, and she always kind of turns up in moments of people’s profound vulnerability.”

The Season 2 premiere was bookended by a flashforward to six months in the future and Wolf trying to escape Hudson Oaks. After he was caught and sedated, Amelia said, “He won’t be fighting back anymore. Isn’t that right, Oliver?”

Season 2 is going to catch up to that time, showrunner Michael Grassi told TV Insider. We’ll continue to see flash forwards leading up to that “when it’s really pertinent to our storytelling and reflects our case, and when we need to go, we go there.”

The season will ask, “What’s going to be the thing that breaks Wolf and sends him there? Is it going to be one thing? Is it going to be a combination of things?” said Grassi. “There will be more surprises. Within this season, we will learn exactly what’s happening there at Hudson Oaks, and it’s going to be surprising.”

Quinto has yet to get the full picture, he said, but added, “Michael and I talk about a lot of the catalysts for why Wolf ends up at Hudson Oaks and why he can’t escape, and all of that, but they haven’t been committed to a script yet. So it’s an ongoing collaboration, an ongoing conversation, and one that we’re having all the time so that I can be planting seeds that maybe pay off later.”

What’s your take on Bellamy Young’s Amelia so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Brilliant Minds, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC