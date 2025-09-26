Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Escalator Drama & How Fox News Covered It

Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t let up on Donald Trump since returning to late-night earlier this week, and on Thursday’s (September 25) show, he took aim at the President’s rants about the U.N. headquarters escalator malfunction.

“Have you been enjoying Trump’s most ridiculous distraction from the Epstein files yet?” the late-night host said during Thursday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “The President claims he is the victim of a triple sabotage during his visit to the United Nations building in New York.”

He continued, “The teleprompter wasn’t working. There were issues with the sound system. And most nefariously of all, his escalator stopped.”

Kimmel noted how the U.N. thinks “it was Trump’s own videographer that accidentally kicked a safety mechanism,” adding, “But Magatha Christie and his team of defective detectives, they do not believe it.”

The comedian then threw to a montage of Fox News anchors and pundits discussing Trump’s “harrowing escape,” including Maria Bartiromo saying, “This could have been a massive, massive issue, and the president being frozen there in one place makes him vulnerable.”

“Unless he could walk?” Kimmel quipped. “They act like they dropped him into shark-infested waters. It was an escalator. You know what another word for frozen escalator is? Stairs!”

He added, “I mean, I’m confused. Is he the strongest, healthiest, most physically powerful man-beast ever elected President, or a brittle bone grandma with osteoporosis? I don’t know. Which is it?”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s monologue, Kimmel taunted Trump over his late-night show’s ratings since returning on Tuesday (September 23). Last week, Disney and ABC suspended Kimmel after comments he made about the Charlie Kirk shooting on air. The suspension led to backlash, with many, including viewers and celebrities, calling it an attack on free speech.

Tuesday’s show reached 6.3 million viewers, per Nielsen’s ratings, and Kimmel’s monologue from that show has over 20 million views on YouTube.

“Even though we are still being preempted in 60 American cities, on Tuesday, we had our second-highest rated show in almost 23 years on the air,” Kimmel said. “And I want to say we couldn’t have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you very much.”

Kimmel also poked fun at the FCC when he addressed that next week’s shows will take place in New York from the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

“What we have to do now is stay on the move so the FCC can’t get us,” the comedian joked. “We’re taking the whole gang, we’re taking Guillermo [Rodriguez], we’re taking Lou [Wilson], we’re taking the band, and we’re gonna take a big bottle of Tylenol just for fun,” he added, referencing Trump’s latest claims that Tylenol taken during pregnancy leads to autism in children.

You can watch Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

