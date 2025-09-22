‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Go Wild for Drew Carey Throwback Photo

Brittany Sims
Comments
Drew Carey in 'The Price Is Right'
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

The Price Is Right fans reacted to a throwback photo of the game show‘s host, Drew Carey. The show’s Instagram page shared photos from the Season 39 premiere and the Season 54 premiere, 15 years later.

“Seeing @drewfromtv’s face year after year brings me a comfort I cannot describe. #ThePriceisRight #DrewCarey,” CBS captioned their Instagram post.

In the first photo from 2010, Carey sported thick black glasses, blonde hair that fell down past his ears, and a gray suit with a floral tie. The second photo had an older Drew Carey in 2025. He still has glasses on, but the plastic frames are now clear. His greying hair was swooped to the right and shorter.

In the latest photo, the host wore a navy striped suit with a patterned blue and orange shirt. Carey had the long microphone in both photos, but the 2025 one appeared longer.

Carey started hosting The Price Is Right in October 2007, after Bob Barker retired from the game show. Fans have seen Drew Carey throughout his nearly 20-year run on the show. Many commented on his changed appearance and how they love him as a host.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

“You look better now!” one fan said.

“Better each year!” commented another.

“Ageless!” added a third.

“He hath found the fountain of youth !! 🙌,” a fan wrote.

“How did he get younger?” wondered another.

“Looks good in both pics!” a fan said. However, some fans said they liked his hair better in 2010. Others wanted him to bring the facial hair back.

The general consensus was that he is the best game show host and that they like him better than Bob Barker. “One of the best ever!” a fan said.

“Watching old episodes, 2025 Drew is SO MUCH better than 2010 Drew. He really grew into his role!” another wrote.

'The Price Is Right' Will Have Brand New Game in Season 54
Related

'The Price Is Right' Will Have Brand New Game in Season 54

“@drewfromtv is the best game show host! His voice, his energy, his love for the contestants and all of us. His closing sentiments every day are the best! 🫶” a third added.

“I love Drew as the new host. Don’t get me wrong, Bob was great in his time on the show, but Drew definitely has that special thing that makes him a great host for the show, too. I love it when he and George make each other laugh,” a fan complimented.

“The best television host of all time!!!!!!!! Hands down. SO MUCH LOVE ❤️🫶🏼,” one last fan said.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Drew Carey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The View Whoopi Goldberg on Jimmy Kimmel
1
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg on Finally Addressing Jimmy Kimmel Suspension: ‘No One Silences Us’
Lilith Fair stage at The Gorge Amphitheatre at Grant County, Washington
2
ABC News Studios Scraps ‘Lilith Fair’ Red Carpet Amid Kimmel Controversy
Erika Kirk
3
MSNBC & CNN Pundits Give Verdict on Erika Kirk’s Memorial Speech
Sherri Shepherd
4
‘The View’ Salaries Revealed by Sherri Shepherd
Savannah Guthrie and Priscilla Presley on the September 22, 2025, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
5
‘Today’: Priscilla Presley Opens Up About Lisa Marie’s Death, Riley Keough Drama