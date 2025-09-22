‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Go Wild for Drew Carey Throwback Photo

The Price Is Right fans reacted to a throwback photo of the game show‘s host, Drew Carey. The show’s Instagram page shared photos from the Season 39 premiere and the Season 54 premiere, 15 years later.

“Seeing @drewfromtv’s face year after year brings me a comfort I cannot describe. #ThePriceisRight #DrewCarey,” CBS captioned their Instagram post.

In the first photo from 2010, Carey sported thick black glasses, blonde hair that fell down past his ears, and a gray suit with a floral tie. The second photo had an older Drew Carey in 2025. He still has glasses on, but the plastic frames are now clear. His greying hair was swooped to the right and shorter.

In the latest photo, the host wore a navy striped suit with a patterned blue and orange shirt. Carey had the long microphone in both photos, but the 2025 one appeared longer.

Carey started hosting The Price Is Right in October 2007, after Bob Barker retired from the game show. Fans have seen Drew Carey throughout his nearly 20-year run on the show. Many commented on his changed appearance and how they love him as a host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS (@cbstv)

“You look better now!” one fan said.

“Better each year!” commented another.

“Ageless!” added a third.

“He hath found the fountain of youth !! 🙌,” a fan wrote.

“How did he get younger?” wondered another.

“Looks good in both pics!” a fan said. However, some fans said they liked his hair better in 2010. Others wanted him to bring the facial hair back.

The general consensus was that he is the best game show host and that they like him better than Bob Barker. “One of the best ever!” a fan said.

“Watching old episodes, 2025 Drew is SO MUCH better than 2010 Drew. He really grew into his role!” another wrote.

“@drewfromtv is the best game show host! His voice, his energy, his love for the contestants and all of us. His closing sentiments every day are the best! 🫶” a third added.

“I love Drew as the new host. Don’t get me wrong, Bob was great in his time on the show, but Drew definitely has that special thing that makes him a great host for the show, too. I love it when he and George make each other laugh,” a fan complimented.

“The best television host of all time!!!!!!!! Hands down. SO MUCH LOVE ❤️🫶🏼,” one last fan said.