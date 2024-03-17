Is Eugene Levy Retiring From Acting? ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Teases Hanging It Up

Eugene Levy shares that retirement may be right around the corner for him.

The Schitt’s Creek star confessed that he has taken the time to reflect and reconsider how much time he wants to spend in Hollywood before stepping out of the limelight.

“I’m not afraid of retirement,” Levy, 77, told The Independent. “I love it when I have nothing on the agenda, I really do. I love getting up and the only big decision is where to go for lunch. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

The comedian and actor has had an extensive and successful career spanning decades. From playing Jason Biggs‘ dad in the American Pie franchise to portraying Johnny Rose in Schitt’s Creek, Levy shared that he has always taken jobs that excite him, and he has no plans to stop doing that now.

“I’ll take on jobs that I find really interesting, and jobs that won’t be too time-consuming — but I don’t think I’d get into another series where you’re working six days a week for five months straight,” he explained.

Although retirement may be on the horizon for The Reluctant Traveler host, there is seemingly still the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek reunion, with him sharing that he’s “never stopped thinking” about returning to do the show a second time. He co-created the sitcom with his son Dan Levy, and starred alongside him in it for six seasons, from 2015 to 2020.

“I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level,” Levy told Radio Times last month. “There’s nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on it, I guess.”

Levy is set to star in the fourth season of hit Hulu series Only Murders in the BuildingEven though he admits that retirement may be on the horizon for him, Levy is decidedly staying put for now.

“No, not ruling anything out,” Levy said. “Including retirement, but I think there’s still a few jobs in me left.”

