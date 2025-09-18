[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 4, “Back to Suture.”]

Peacemaker‘s latest episode, “Back to the Suture,” saw Chris Smith (John Cena) risk his safety to find out if he stood a chance with crush Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), only to turn his back on the world he was born into for the alternate dimension his doppelganger came from.

As the duo met in a park, after Harcourt warned him to stay away, he urged her to let him know if anything that transpired between them meant anything to her, but carefully placed A.R.G.U.S. team members circled in and forced Harcourt to take Chris down with some carefully thrown punches. When he was taken into custody, Chris faced the backlash of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), who wanted revenge for his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman), who was killed by Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

When Chris’s friends realized he was in danger, Economos (Steve Agee) booked him into the system, which forced Rick to stop the beating he had begun. Helped out to the car driven by Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Chris retreated to his family cabin in the woods, where he made the bold decision to leave behind his life in his original world to opt for a new life in the world formerly inhabited by the other Peacemaker, killed in Episode 1 of this season.

As the 11th Street Kids convened, Harcourt and Economos were clued into Chris’s bold decision, determined to go after their friend by reopening the interdimensional portal he had closed behind himself. Little do they realize that Rip Jagger, a.k.a. Judo Master (Nhut Le), also followed Peacemaker into the dimensional rift.

So, what happens next? We caught up with the stars who had some interesting insights. “Those last three episodes… it really builds up a lot,” teases Stroma. “Everyone’s in store for some pretty great stuff there. I don’t want to say anything to spoil that,” he says before adding, “Yeah, it’s fun.”

As for whether the other characters might meet different versions of themselves, Brooks says, “I’m always into different universes and seeing where your life goes if you went past the door, but the way that James [Gunn] has written it is really incredible, like people getting to meet themselves… Unfortunately, I have a lot of FOMO,” Brooks adds, noting, “I did not get to meet myself, but that’s OK.”

In other words, there could be more doppelganger run-ins, but do her words confirm a long-running theory about the universe Chris has since dedicated himself to without further research? Some fans have pointed out that there’s a notable lack of diversity in the alternate dimension Peacemaker has visited, and if there’s no doppelganger for Adebayo, perhaps there aren’t for other people of color…

It’s certainly something to ponder, and would be a fun twist if the theory comes to pass. Only time will tell, though, as we look ahead to the final episodes of Peacemaker Season 2. See what else Stroma, Brooks, Holland, Rodriguez, Agee, and Grillo, and Gunn had to say about Episode 5, and what’s to come next in the full video above, and let us know your theories in the comments section.

Peacemaker, Season 2, Thursdays, HBO Max