Tulsa King returns for its Season 3 premiere on Sunday (September 21), and the cast of the show is teasing some major shakeups in store — particularly when it comes to the season’s newcomers.

Sylvester Stallone teased that his Dwight “The General” Manfredi will be facing a formidable foe: “Robert Patrick, who plays [Jeremiah] Dunmire, is a horror of an old school human being they dressed up as a backwards preacher, but he’s incredibly smart and violent,” he told TV Insider. “It’s a matter of [Dwight] has to just eventually throw down and say, ‘I know you’re going to try to kill me. So we’re going to try to work this out, or one of us has got to go.’ That’s the theme. And it starts to play out through all 10 episodes. It continues into the next season.”

Stallone also points to James Russo‘s “Quiet” Ray Renzetti as a problem for Dwight. “He’s really old school and just tries to dominate me. What they don’t understand is, I’m gone. I started my own family. We have no ties together, and they keep trying to, like Pacino, pull me back in,” he explained.

Also joining the action — in a different sense — is Bella Heathcote‘s Cleo, who the actress said rekindles an “electric” romantic history with Garrett Hedlund‘s Mitch. “Cleo comes back to town because her dad’s he has this distillery. It’s sort of hit the rocks, and she comes to help him, but then just the first person she goes to see is her ex, because she just can’t help herself. Yeah, can’t quit old things,” she teased.

“She comes to visit me, but also, like she said about this bourbon company that her father runs, that he’s potentially selling, ends up being a wonderful proposition for me to take to Dwight’s table and propose that maybe this is what we veer into next, the next avenue of mischief. And I think works out quite generously for all of us,” Hedlund added, noting that their reunion will bear fruit for Dwight’s growing empire.

Meanwhile, Kevin Pollak, who plays Special Agent Musso, will also be a tiger on Dwight’s tail, as the actor teased, “One of the fun things is that not only a new character, but a new situation within Dwight’s ability to rule his kingdom, right? And so to see him have to answer to someone is the new and exciting adventure that I hope the audience loves.”

“As I sit back and watch these episodes, I’m so engaged, so I think the audience has a lot in store this season,” Hedlund concluded.

Find out what else the cast of Tulsa King had to say about Season 3 in the full video interview above!

Tulsa King, Season 3 Premiere, September 21, Paramount+