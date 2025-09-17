Daytime Emmys 2025 Won’t Air on TV – Fans React

This year’s Daytime Emmys coverage will not be airing in full on TV or any major streaming service. Now fans are reacting to the news.

Access Hollywood‘s Mario Lopez will host the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on Friday, October 17. However, the ceremony will not be broadcast on CBS like in years past, as the network did not extend its deal with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) to air the show.

Fans looking to watch the ceremony live will be only able to stream it on watch.theemmys.tv and through The Emmys app. CBS previously aired the Daytime Emmys from 2020 to 2024, before which the NATAS streamed the awards show via social media from 2016 to 2019.

Additionally, Access Hollywood will broadcast packaged highlights from the ceremony spread over a number of nights. The show will “feature five nights of dedicated Daytime Emmys segments leading up to the ceremony giving fans an unprecedented behind the scenes look at the award show” beginning on October 13, per a press release.

“Following the ceremony, on Monday, October 20, the entertainment news program will spotlight the Daytime Emmy Awards with notable red carpet moments, winner reactions, and exclusive footage from the night’s festivities,” the press release adds.

Some fans are not happy about the Daytime Emmys not being available to watch via cable this year. “That is a huge mistake right there. Hardly anyone is going to bother if it’s in streaming,” one Reddit user wrote in a thread about the ceremony.

Another person stated, “Changing the date from June to October was a mistake. Networks are looking for programing/content in June. In October they are all showing their new shows/episodes or baseball playoffs.”

Underneath a NATAS Instagram post, one user wrote, “How do you expect people to take the Emmy seriously if you guys are not going to broadcast it on TV?? why do you do this for daytime Emmy’s? Are you planning to do this for the prime time too? I bet not daytime actors deserve better.”

On Wednesday, NATAS also announced this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Honorees. General Hospital‘s Jane Elliot will be inducted into the Gold Circle, while stars and industry professionals such as Greg Barna, Judy Blye Wilson, Star Jones, Kate Linder, and James Reynolds will join the Silver Circle.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Access Hollywood and having Mario Lopez host this year’s Daytime Emmy® Awards,” NATAS President and CEO, Adam Sharp, said in a Wednesday press release statement. “As a beloved figure in daytime television himself, Mario brings the perfect blend of energy, familiarity, and star power to the stage. We’re also honored to celebrate this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Honorees — television professionals whose dedication and exceptional talent have shaped the landscape of Daytime storytelling.”

For the first time since 2018, fans will also be able to buy tickets to the Daytime Emmys ceremony. Tickets are currently available for purchase through Ticketmaster.

2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, Friday, October 17, Streaming on watch.theemmys.tv and on The Emmys app