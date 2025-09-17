Carrie Ann Inaba had to miss the Dancing With the Stars premiere due to being “under the weather,” but no guest judge was brought in to take her place, which the cast agrees was the best decision.

TV Insider was on the post-show red carpet to chat with host Alfonso Ribeiro and more about the decision to have Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge the episode as a duo in Inaba’s absence.

“We only heard about it this morning, that Carrie Ann wasn’t well and couldn’t make it in,” Ribeiro shared. “I think the easiest decision was to not put someone there and create an issue or controversy. It was easier to just go to two [judges]. There were certainly conversations about possibly [bringing someone in], but this was best decision. Last minute, I think it was better go with what we know. Hopefully, she’s well next week and is back.”

Alan Bersten, who’s paired with Elaine Hendrix this season, added, “Our best wishes to Carrie Ann, and we hope she recovers quickly. We don’t know a lot of things. We didn’t know she was going to not be at the show until she posted [on Instagram]. We’re hoping for the best for her. Bruno and Derek were great, and we’re grateful for a great premiere.”

Danielle Fishel‘s pro partner Pasha Pashkov said it was the “right decision” not to bring in a guest judge. “It’s not even the second week or a theme night,” he pointed out. “Carrie Ann and Bruno are the two people who’ve been here, until today, since the beginning, and who are still here. If she wasn’t here, then sticking to two was absolutely the right decision.”

Just hours before the live premiere, Inaba posted on Instagram, “I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” she shared on Instagram. “In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home.” As of now, it’s expected that she’ll be back on the panel next week, which will feature a double elimination.

