Why Isn’t ‘South Park’ New Tonight?

South Park was expected to air a brand new episode on Wednesday (September 17) evening at its usual timeslot, but that is no longer happening. Instead, the new episode will be delayed.

Comedy Central announced on Wednesday that the episode airing is being pushed until next week on Wednesday, September 24, after the creative team was unable to finish the episode in time for the planned airing schedule.

In a statement, cocreators Trey Stone and Matt Parker said, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

The network confirmed that the subsequent episodes are expected to air on October 15, October 29, November 12, November 26, and December 10 of this year … barring any additional delays, of course.

Details on what the next new episode, which will be the fifth of the season, will be about are not available at this time.

Before that, Season 27 has featured four episodes with a lot of commentary on politics and current events. The premiere, titled “Sermon on the Mount,” arrived on July 23 and sent shockwaves throughout the watching community for its inclusion of an uncensored penis on the animated version of Donald Trump..

Episode 2, “Got a Nut,” also drew ire from the federal government over its depiction of the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.” The third, “Sickofancy,” featured Towlie as the only surviving member of a work crew after a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). And Episode 4 took on the hottest topic of all: Labubu dolls.

Stay tuned until next week for the next round of new South Park hijinks.

South Park, Wednesdays, 10/9c, Comedy Central & Paramount+