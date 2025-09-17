‘Survivor’ Champion Jeremy Collins Joins Jeff Probst as Latest ‘On Fire’ Podcast Co-Host

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Jeremy Collins will be dishing on all the strategy and blindsides for Survivor 49 as the former winner will join Jeff Probst as the latest co-host of the On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, Collins, a three-time Survivor castaway, will join Emmy-winning host Probst and producer Jay Wolff for the new season of On Fire, the weekly podcast series that sees the panel discussing the latest episode of Survivor. The CBS reality show returns for its 49th season on Wednesday, September 24.

“I’m pumped to do this,” Collins said in a teaser for the podcast. “I got 100 days in, a lot of experience, three seasons. I’ve played with loved ones, I’ve played second chance, and I’ve played with winners — I feel like I’ve been through everything. So I want to give my perspective on season 49, and even season 50, and let season 50 know what to expect out there.”

Probst also shared his excitement in the teaser, describing Collins as one of a “small group of players who are always able at Tribal Council, for instance, to give you an answer that is interesting and illuminates the story that is happening, while simultaneously moving their game in the direction they want,” something the “great” players know how to do.

Collins’ selection as co-host marks a change in direction for One Fire, which premiered during Season 44 in 2023, with Probst hosting alongside Wolff and Survivor supervising producer Brittany Crapper. Beginning with Season 45, a former castaway took Crapper’s position, starting with Season 38 contestant Rick Devens.

Since then, the co-host position has always been filled by a castaway from the previous season. Survivor 45 winner Dee Valladares co-hosted for Season 46, followed by Survivor 46 runner-up Charlie Davis co-hosting for Season 47, and then Survivor 47 champ Rachel LaMont taking over for Season 48.

Probst didn’t explain the reason for this change, but it could be related to the fact that several Survivor 48 players are part of next year’s 50th season. Survivor 48 winner Kyle Fraser, runner-up Joe Hunter, and fan favorite Kamilla Karthigesu all competed on Season 50, which filmed earlier this year. With two Survivor 49 castaways also having competed on Survivor 50, it may have led to biased commentary.

Collins is one of Survivor‘s most popular castaways ever. He first appeared on Survivor: San Juan del Sur in 2014, playing alongside his wife Val as part of the Blood vs. Water twist. He made it to the merge but was voted out in 10th place for being considered a threat.

Fans then voted him onto the Second Chance season in 2015, where he corrected his previous mistakes, adapting his “meat-shield” strategy and going on to win the million dollars in a unanimous vote.

His most recent appearance came in 2020 on the all-champions edition, Winners at War, where he made another deep run. He was ultimately voted out on Day 31.

Earlier this year, Collins appeared on Season 3 of The Traitors, though he came under suspicion early and was the third person “murdered” by the Traitors.