‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘High Potential’ Returns, ‘Talent’ Semifinals, Billionaires in the ‘Building’

ABC

Dancing With the Stars

Season Premiere 8/7c

The reality competition that redefines the notion of “star”dom returns to celebrate its 20th anniversary as it launches its 34th season (the show used to air twice a year but has since wisely scaled back). The celebrities attempting their first ballroom dances in tango, cha-cha, salsa and jive styles include two reality stars from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt), two former child stars (Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel), an Olympic gold medalist (Jordan Chiles), an NBA All-Star (Baron Davis), two musicians (Scott Hoying of Pentatonix and Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony) and a possible ringer in wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, younger brother of Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin. The show’s history suggests that someone you’ve never heard of could develop into your favorite dancer. Much depends on the chemistry they develop with their professional partner, as the corps welcomes back three-time Mirrorball winner Mark Ballas for the first time since his Season 31 win in 2022 opposite Charli D’Amelio.

High Potential

Season Premiere 8/7c

One of the highlights of last season returns, with Kaitlin Olson shining brightly and funkily as high-IQ LAPD consultant Morgan Gillory, whose Sherlock-level skills of observation come in handy at every crime scene. As Season 2 begins, Morgan is contending with a homicidal nemesis — known as the Game Maker (A Million Little Things’ David Giuntoli) — who she sees as a threat to her messy family. There’s also a new boss at the precinct, with Steve Howey (True Lies) joining the cast as Captain Nick Wagner, whose unorthodox attitude could be a good match with Morgan’s brash style.

America’s Got Talent

8/7c

With the season nearing an end, the final 11 acts perform for America’s vote, including two choirs, several singers, an acrobat, dance troupe, and magician among those vying for a spot in the finals. One lucky contestant will earn the new Semifinals Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to next week’s finale, which will determine who wins Season 20’s $1 million prize.

Only Murders in the Building

“Why are the richest people in the world in our basement?” wonders Charles (Steve Martin) as the mystery deepens regarding the Arconia’s secret underground casino and its connection to doorman Lester’s death. Oscar winners Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz are joined by Logan Lerman as a trio of sketchy billionaires who invite themselves into Oliver’s (Martin Short) home after the podcasters are caught snooping. Can they be trusted? Probably not.

Alien: Earth

8/7c

Chaos escalates in the penultimate episode of Noah Hawley‘s thrilling Alien spinoff when a hybrid’s body is discovered — “There goes that $6 billion,” sighs Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) — while “Lost Boy” Slightly (Adarsh Gourav) deals with an alien casualty of his own. Amid the mayhem, Wendy’s (Sydney Chandler) psychic connection with the Xenomorph monsters takes on alarming new dimensions.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Love Island Games (streaming on Peacock): Ariana Madix returns with narrator Iain Sterling for a second season of the competition that pits couples and contestants from international versions of the dating show including the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands.

(streaming on Peacock): Ariana Madix returns with narrator Iain Sterling for a second season of the competition that pits couples and contestants from international versions of the dating show including the U.S., U.K., Australia, France, Malta, Belgium and the Netherlands. Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story (streaming on Netflix): And you thought Meghan Markle stirred a royal fuss. Turns out Norway’s royal family also isn’t immune to romantic controversy. A documentary from Tyger King director Rebecca Chaiklin depicts the furor that erupts when princess Märtha Louise, the eldest daughter of the Norwegian king, falls for and prepares to wed eccentric Hollywood shaman and guru Durek Verrett, who describes himself as “half reptilian.”

(streaming on Netflix): And you thought Meghan Markle stirred a royal fuss. Turns out Norway’s royal family also isn’t immune to romantic controversy. A documentary from Tyger King director Rebecca Chaiklin depicts the furor that erupts when princess Märtha Louise, the eldest daughter of the Norwegian king, falls for and prepares to wed eccentric Hollywood shaman and guru Durek Verrett, who describes himself as “half reptilian.” 50 Ways to Catch a Killer (streaming on Fox Nation): Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is host and executive producer of a true-crime docuseries that delves into the process of investigative units as they make breakthroughs to reveal and capture murderers.

(streaming on Fox Nation): Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is host and executive producer of a true-crime docuseries that delves into the process of investigative units as they make breakthroughs to reveal and capture murderers. The Smurfs Movie (streaming on Paramount+): Rihanna is the voice of Smurfette, on a mission to save Papa Smurf (John Goodman) from evil wizards in an animated comedy-adventure making its streaming debut.