‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying This About Questions on the Show

Jeopardy! fans are in agreement with one thing this season — the clues are getting noticeably harder. Fans have noticed this change has occurred over the past six years on the game show.

“Jeopardy! getting harder. I know people have mentioned this a couple of times. At least in my anecdotal experience, the new season is noticeably harder than baseline. Especially in 2019, 2019 games seem so easy compared to today’s,” a Reddit user posted.

Many fans agreed with the original poster. “Agreed. I am curious as to how they’re setting these difficulties, though. Like how are they finding that sweet spot between past regular seasons’ difficulty but definitely below TOC difficulty,” one fan said.

“Completely agree. The questions now are impossible, and it takes some of the fun out of watching,” another wrote.

“Def feels harder as I’m currently rewatching Ken [Jennings‘] og run on Hulu and I’m getting probably 80% right compared with the current season where I’m probably more at like 30% idk it could just be the symptoms of brain rot tho,” a third wrote.

“Haven’t been tracking it as systematically as I could, but AFAIK, my Coryat average has dropped by at least 5K since the reruns currently airing on Game Show Network (so, ca. 2022),” a Reddit user said.

“I haven’t noticed a consistent difference in clue difficulty, but I do find those occasional days where I can only answer a few of the double jeopardy questions. I don’t recall even thinking about that until the last couple of seasons,” another commented.

“Since they stopped the 5-day limit, they wanted to make it harder to keep the long streaks from happening. It hasn’t worked,” one last fan said.

However, there were many fans on the other side of the argument. “Harder? They’ve been dumbing it down for 10 years at least,” one fan said.

“It seemed to me that it got easier during Covid when it was all local players,” another wrote.

“…Not really?” said another.

