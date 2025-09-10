Great American Family Sets 2025 Great American Christmas Premiere Date, Stars & More

The holiday season starts sooner than you think on Great American Family.

The network’s Great American Christmas will return for a fifth year of festive films beginning on Friday, October 10. “With a slate of high-quality, original movies that showcases beloved stars and compelling new talent, the franchise has quickly established a reputation for excellence,” reads a Wednesday, September 10, press release. “These films are not just festive entertainment; they are timeless stories — setting a new benchmark for holiday programming.”

This year’s lineup of content will star several of the network’s familiar faces, including Candace Cameron Bure, Mario Lopez, Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, Jill Wagner, Trevor Donovan, Jillian Murray, Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, Jesse Hutch, Jonathan Stoddard, and Brittany Underwood.

“Just as familiar carols welcome the season each year, Great American Christmas has become a cherished tradition for our viewers,” Great American Media President and CEO, Bill Abbott, said in a statement on Wednesday. “As we celebrate year five, we honor the stars and fans whose passion for faith and family-rooted storytelling makes Great American Christmas unlike any other holiday offering.”

The full slate of upcoming premieres — which will include “new original films,” “beloved favorites,” and “festive specials that honor five unforgettable years of Great American Christmas” — will be announced at a later date.

Great American Christmas movies will premiere on Great American Family and GFAM+, and will be available to stream on Great American Pure Flix starting Thursday, October 16.

Cameron Bure has already started to get into the holiday spirit, as she shared snaps of herself sporting a dark green and blue plaid matching set via Instagram on Tuesday, September 9. “This light sweater might look innocent… but it’s basically a Christmas announcement! 💚✨🎄😜,” she jokingly captioned the photos.

Fans shared in her holiday excitement in the post’s comments. “Christmas can never start too early😂,” one user wrote, while another added, “I recognize two seasons: Christmas and Pre-Christmas.”

Ahead of Great American Christmas’ return, Cameron Bure and Aaron Ashmore will star in the second installment of the Ainsley McGregor Mysteries franchise, A Case for the Yarn Maker, on Saturday, October 4.

The film will see Bure’s criminologist-turned-college-professor Ainsley McGregor investigate the death of heiress Ellie Mitchum, all while Mitchum’s feuding family fights for control of her Fortune 500 company.

Great American Christmas 2025, Returns, Friday, October 10, Great American Family and GFAM+. Streaming exclusively on Great American Pure Flix starting Thursday, October 16.