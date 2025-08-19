Candace Cameron Bure has another mystery to solve on Great American Family.

Great American Media announced on Tuesday, August 19, that she and Aaron Ashmore will return for a second installment in The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries franchise, A Case for the Yarn Maker. It will make its linear cable premiere on Great American Family on Saturday, October 4, at 8/7c. The movie is adapted from bestselling novelist Candace Havens’ novel.

In The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker, Ainsley McGregor (Bure), a former Chicago criminologist, has moved back to her hometown of Sweet River, Texas, and is teaching criminology at the local university while also being the owner/operator of Bless Your Arts, a shop for community artists. Bless Your Arts is honoring a true Yarn Goddess, heiress of Real Wool, Ellie Mitchum who arrives with a cold demeanor — but then turns up dead. At stake in the mystery is the future of Ellie’s Fortune 500 company and her feuding family angling for control.

As always, Ainsley relies on her brother, Sheriff Ryan (Robin Dunne), her boyfriend, fireman Jake (Ashmore), and the eccentric band of sleuthers who masquerade as a Book Club to solve the crime.

The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Yarn Maker is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Costa Vassos serves as producer, and Martin Wood directs a screenplay written by Robin Dunne and based on the Candace Havens book of the same name. Executive producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Eric Jarboe, Holly A. Hines, Gerald Webb, Martin Wood, Jim Head, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising producers include Catherine Kretz and Michael Shepard, with Jonathan Shore and Doran S. Chandler serving as associate producers.

