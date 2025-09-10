Erin Bates’ Husband Shares Major Health Update on ‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star

Erin Bates’ husband, Chad Paine, has shared another health update for the Bringing Up Bates star following complications stemming from the birth of their seventh baby, which saw Bates develop a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock.

On Tuesday (September 9), Paine took to Instagram to reveal his wife is on the mend and has been transferred to a new hospital where “a team of doctors is working together to help her improve.”

“Recovery is not fast or easy, but we are deeply thankful for every small step forward,” Paine wrote alongside a video of himself next to his wife’s hospital bed as they held hands and listened to worship music. Bates is seen crying in the clip.

“It has completely broken my heart to watch my Erin walk through such pain, yet to see her lifting her voice in praise to the Lord in the midst of it has been nothing short of inspiring,” he continued. “Her kindness and gratefulness she demonstrates to those taking care of her is nothing short of Christ in her. She has been a light wherever she goes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin (Bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine)

Last week, Paine shared that things had taken a turn for the worst after Bates “suffered a lengthy and severe seizure” on September 3, leaving her “extremely weak” and “only half conscious.” She was taken to the ICU, where doctors ran scans and tests to determine the cause.

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering,” he wrote at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin (Bates) Paine (@chad_erinpaine)

Thankfully, Bates appears to have turned a corner, and is now on the road to recovery.

“Yesterday, Erin was transferred to a new hospital where a team of doctors is working together to help her improve. The nurses have been so compassionate and have become like family to us,” Paine added.

Bates and Paine share seven children, and both featured on the Up TV series Bringing Up Bates, which revolved around the daily lives of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, their 19 children, and their extended family. The show ran for ten seasons between 2015 and 2021.

Paine concluded his recent post writing, “We miss our babies more than words can say, and we are so grateful for each prayer, message, and act of kindness from those who have reached out during this time. Your love is carrying us. 🤍”