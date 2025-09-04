After recently opening up about her potentially “life-threatening” anaphylaxis diagnosis, Supernanny star Jo Frost is giving an update on her health and how she does her best to prevent another hospitalization.

Anaphylaxis is a “severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction,” which can occur within minutes or seconds of exposure to an allergen, according to the Mayo Clinic. For Frost, nuts are the allergen that it’s imperative she avoid.

“It is about being very cautious and diligent in making sure that you are keeping yourself safe,” she told E! in a new interview. Frost now reads food packaging ingredients with a fine-tooth comb and must be extremely diligent with restaurant menus.

“I was really appalled by the behavior in America with the lack of empathy,” she admitted. “I’ve been literally woken up by other customers on airlines: ‘How dare you, I can’t even eat my peanuts!'”

Now, Frost has become an advocate for others with this condition. “We’re not looking for special treatment, but we are looking for inclusion,” she insisted. “I don’t want anybody to apologize for a medical condition that they have because it certainly doesn’t define me.”

In a previous Instagram video, Frost slammed restaurant workers who “can’t be asked to go to the back of the kitchen and truly ask the chef” what ingredients are in the foods being prepared.

She also gave a more detailed explanation of her condition, adding, “I’ve survived more anaphylactic shocks than I’m prepared to go into detail about right now. I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization.”

Frost previously starred on Supernanny from 2004 to 2008, as well as various spinoffs. She’s also a published author who has written six books. In October, she’ll be the keynote speaker at Patrick Mahomes‘ Mahomes Gala.