American Idol is returning for Season 24 (its ninth on ABC) in 2026, but will Ryan Seacrest be part of the team? The radio star has been hosting the singing competition since it premiered back in 2002.

And he’s not going anywhere! ABC confirmed on Tuesday, September 9, that Seacrest will be returning to host once again. He’ll be joined by the same panel of judges as last season, as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were confirmed as the Season 24 judges in August.

Virtual live auditions are already underway for the next installment of American Idol. The live auditions are part of “Idol Across America,” which began last month and will hit all 50 states and Washington D.C. Singers who wish to audition have the opportunity to sing in front of an Idol producer from anywhere in America, with a lucky few being selected to move on to audition in front of the judges.

Aside from Season 1, when he was joined by Brian Dunkleman as cohost, Seacrest has been hosting American Idol solo. When the show moved from Fox to ABC in 2018, he was taken along for the ride.

For the first seven seasons on ABC, Bryan and Richie were judges with Katy Perry. However, she departed the show after Season 22, and Underwood was brought in as her replacement.

Seacrest, of course, has plenty to keep him busy. In addition to hosting Idol, he’s also the host of Wheel of Fortune and has his radio show. Plus, he’s often working hard for his Ryan Seacrest Foundation and on other side projects.

ABC has not announced a premiere date for Season 24 of American Idol yet, but the show is expected to return in the first half of 2026. Recent seasons have debuted in February or early March. Auditions will likely be filmed this fall.

