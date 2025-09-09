‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Fires Back at Shocking Claims Show Is Rigged

Being in the top five all-time Jeopardy! players ever, Amy Schneider has a lot to be proud of. She won 40 consecutive games and racked up more than $1,682,000 in winnings on the show. Now Schneider is firing back at outrageous suggestions online that she given inside help to be so successful on he show, and that contestants have lost deliberately.

@DingoGoat on X asked, “Was Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider given insider help to boost DEI? Her 40-game streak raised eyebrows – did producers tip the scales?”

DEI stands for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Schneider is one of a few openly transgender Jeopardy! contestants, but the champion set the record straight.

“Ooh, I actually have direct, first-hand information regarding this question!” she replied. “No, I was not. You don’t have to wonder about this anymore! Now you can do literally anything else with your life instead.”

Schneider opened up to the Daily Mail about the comment. She told the outlet that she was surprised to see how many people think Jeopardy! is rigged. “And not even just in this case,” Schneider told the outlet. “There was the DEI factor, but in general, people saying, ‘Oh, I threw my last game.'”

Ooh, I actually have direct, first-hand information regarding this question! No, I was not. You don’t have to wonder about this any more! Now you can do literally anything else with your life instead https://t.co/3wWe4T7f8i — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) September 7, 2025

“They [the producers] told me to stop winning or something, and I mean, it’s just not true. After the quiz show scandals of the ’50s, there are very serious laws about that sort of thing, and people in could go to jail, literally, if that was the case.”

“They’ve got outside lawyers on set every time you’re taping that are monitoring for that sort of thing… I don’t even know how someone would cheat at Jeopardy! The games are clean,” she continued.

She told the outlet that the producers cast contestants of equal ability, saying that there aren’t wild differences in how they perform on the show.

A source for the game show backed up her claim and reportedly told The Daily Mail, “Amy never got any special treatment, nor was Amy helped to win. The game was on the up and up, each and every time.”

“Jeopardy! producers love the impact that Amy has made with the game and the show, but to do anything to give an unfair advantage, that just hasn’t happened and will never. If cheating were ever to occur, the whole show would cease to exist,” continued the source.

Schneider told The Daily Mail that she doesn’t take mean comments so personally now. “Lately, I’ve become more blasé about it because I’ve come to realize that these people who are attacking me online aren’t attacking me – they’re attacking this television character, Amy Schneider, that they’ve gotten in their head,” she said.

“And so if I do happen to see something that I think is particularly foolish, I’ll go ahead and respond to it if I’m feeling like it because I’ve been on Twitter for a long time. The thing about Twitter is it seems very important, but it actually doesn’t matter; it’s just a bunch of people yelling at each other.”

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, streaming next day on Hulu and Peacock