Has ‘The Diplomat’ Been Renewed for Season 4? Everything We Know

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Episode 6
Clifton Prescod / Netflix

The Diplomat

 More

The Diplomat returns with an explosive third season this October, bringing with it a West Wing reunion with Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford. The Netflix political drama has captivated audiences for two seasons now, earning Emmy nominations for each run. It’s a certified hit for the streamer, so what does its future have in store?

Ahead of The Diplomat Season 3 premiere, here’s everything we know about The Diplomat Season 4 — and yes, there’s already things to look forward to beyond the episodes coming out next month. (Get an exclusive early look into The Diplomat Season 3 in our 2025 Fall Preview.)

Has The Diplomat been renewed for Season 4?

Yes! The Diplomat was renewed for Season 4 on May 12. Season 3 consists of eight episodes.

When does The Diplomat Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 comes out in full on Thursday, October 16.

In Season 3 of The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford).

“Everything we learned about Grace Penn at the end of Season 2 makes the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. a lot more complicated going forward now that she’s president,” creator/executive producer Deborah Cahn told TV Insider. “Getting rid of her is not really viable in the same way…or maybe it is.”

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in 'The Diplomat' Season 3 Episode 5

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in The Diplomat Season 3 Episode 5 (Liam Daniel / Netflix)

Who is in The Diplomat cast?

Introducing Fall TV's New Characters
Related

Introducing Fall TV's New Characters

In addition to Russell, Sewell, Janney, Whitford, and Gyasi, The Diplomat stars Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, and Nana Mensah. Rivals star Aidan Turner is also in Season 3 in a recurring role. The series is created by showrunner/executive producer Cahn and is executive produced by Russell, Janice Williams, and Alex Graves.

When does The Diplomat Season 4 premiere?

As of the time of publication, The Diplomat has not started filming Season 4. A release date will be announced at a later time.

The Diplomat, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 16, Netflix

The Diplomat - Netflix

The Diplomat where to stream

The Diplomat

Aidan Turner

Ali Ahn

Allison Janney

Ato Essandoh

Bradley Whitford

David Gyasi

Keri Russell

Nana Mensah

Rory Kinnear

Rufus Sewell




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tristan Rogers and Leslie Charleson on 'General Hospital'
1
‘GH’ Writers Reveal Plans for Tristan Rogers & Leslie Charleson Tribute Episodes
Dan Feuerriegel, Tyler Joseph Andrews - 'Days of Our Lives'
2
Meet the New Theo Carver on ‘DAYS’: Tyler Joseph Andrews Teases His Debut
Katherine Kelly Lang and Heather Tom on Episode 9491 of CBS's 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
3
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sets Season 39 Premiere Date: Everything We Know
Ghosts - Fall TV
4
‘Ghosts’ Season 5 Tackles Romance, Dealing With the Devil & More
Jay Harrington, Patrick St. Esprit, and Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.'
5
Jay Harrington & Patrick St. Esprit Joining Shemar Moore in ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Pilot