Has ‘The Diplomat’ Been Renewed for Season 4? Everything We Know

The Diplomat returns with an explosive third season this October, bringing with it a West Wing reunion with Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford. The Netflix political drama has captivated audiences for two seasons now, earning Emmy nominations for each run. It’s a certified hit for the streamer, so what does its future have in store?

Ahead of The Diplomat Season 3 premiere, here’s everything we know about The Diplomat Season 4 — and yes, there’s already things to look forward to beyond the episodes coming out next month. (Get an exclusive early look into The Diplomat Season 3 in our 2025 Fall Preview.)

Has The Diplomat been renewed for Season 4?

Yes! The Diplomat was renewed for Season 4 on May 12. Season 3 consists of eight episodes.

When does The Diplomat Season 3 premiere?

Season 3 comes out in full on Thursday, October 16.

In Season 3 of The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford).

“Everything we learned about Grace Penn at the end of Season 2 makes the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. a lot more complicated going forward now that she’s president,” creator/executive producer Deborah Cahn told TV Insider. “Getting rid of her is not really viable in the same way…or maybe it is.”

Who is in The Diplomat cast?

In addition to Russell, Sewell, Janney, Whitford, and Gyasi, The Diplomat stars Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh, and Nana Mensah. Rivals star Aidan Turner is also in Season 3 in a recurring role. The series is created by showrunner/executive producer Cahn and is executive produced by Russell, Janice Williams, and Alex Graves.

When does The Diplomat Season 4 premiere?

As of the time of publication, The Diplomat has not started filming Season 4. A release date will be announced at a later time.