Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Snaps From Daughters’ 1st Day Back at School

Hoda Kotb celebrated her daughters’ first day back at school in style.

“First day!!! 3rd and 1st ❤️❤️,” the former Today host captioned a Tuesday, September 2, Instagram post featuring snaps of herself with her kids Haley, 8, and Hope, 6. Kotb sported a gray leather jacket, a white button-up blouse, and jeans for her daughters’ big day. She smiled at the camera alongside her daughters in the post’s first slide, as well as shared individual pics of Haley and Hope’s back-to-school outfits.

Kotb’s post also included a sweet photo taken of herself walking her daughters to school, as well as a snap of Haley and Hope posing with several of their friends on a school sports field. (Kotb shared her kids with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.)

“Momma!!! You are right where you belong. Hope they have an awesome year…. 💓,” one fan commented underneath the post, while another added, “I love that you don’t have to miss these days and get to be involved in raising your kids instead of missing so much.”

“I am very happy for you that you can spend more time with your family …..but I miss watching you every morning,” a different user wrote. Someone else shared, “Wishing them a JOY filled school year! Such a precious family! 💖💖💖.”

Another fan encouraged Kotb to “do as many in classroom activities that are made available to the parents” as she can, adding, “I cherish all those crafts parties and field trips so much. And The chance to know the children in their grades is so special.”

Prior to the first day of school, Kotb and her kids soaked up the last moments of summer alongside Dylan Dreyer and her three boys. “Goodbye summer. Xo,” Kotb captioned a Sunday, August 31, Instagram pic featuring several photos of her and Dreyer’s families enjoying a day out on the water.

Dreyer shares her sons Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3, with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. The meteorologist was absent from Tuesday’s episode of Today, to be with her kids for their first day of school.

This year marks the first time Kotb got to take her daughters to their first day of school since leaving Today. Kotb bid farewell to the NBC morning show in January, previously citing wanting to spend more time with her girls as a reason for the decision.

Last year, Kotb and her kids enjoyed their first day of school out in the suburbs after moving outside of New York City. “First day of school in the books ❤️❤️,” she captioned a September 2024 Instagram pic of herself, Haley, and Hope smiling for a family photo in their driveway.

“Everything changed like that. I have a whole new town and a whole new school and all the new things,” Kotb told her former Today cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, on a September 2024 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna at the time. “We went for our first day of school, I carried a coffee and I had sneakers [on], and I walked my kids to school like normal people. It was awesome.”