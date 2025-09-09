‘Young Sheldon’ Star Emily Osment Divorce Finalized After 5-Month Marriage

The short-lived marriage between Young Sheldon star Emily Osment and musician Jack Anthony Farina is officially over as a judge finalized the divorce on Monday (September 8) after a mandatory six-month waiting period.

According to The Independent, the former couple had been married for less than five months when Osment filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in March. The pair tied the knot in October 2024 but separated just two months later, with Osment citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Osment, who currently plays Mandy McAllister on the Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, spoke with People about the separation back in March, saying, “I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out.”

As reported by TMZ, the exes had a prenup in place, per the filing. The outlet also stated that both Osment and Farina gave up their rights to seek spousal support and signed a confidential marriage settlement agreement. They have no children.

Osment, who is the 33-year-old younger sister of actor Haley Joel Osment, rose to fame playing Miley Cyrus‘ best friend Lilly Truscott in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011. She went on to play Gabi Diamond on the Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry and Roxy Doyle on the Fox drama series Almost Family.

She joined Young Sheldon in Season 5 in a recurring role before being promoted to the main cast for Season 6 and 7. Osment is now the co-lead alongside Montana Jordan‘s Georgie Cooper on CBS’ Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Before her marriage to Farina, Osment was in a five-year relationship with Jim Gilbert, a therapist, and before that, she dated American Vandal actor Jimmy Tatro.

