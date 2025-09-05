‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses Car on His Birthday on ‘Tough’ Puzzle

Spending a birthday at Wheel of Fortune must be a dream for some people. However, losing out on a car may be one of the worst gifts someone could get.

Ray Wilson, from Atlanta, Georgia, played against Emily Nichols, Naples, Florida, and Mike Rowitz, from Bokeelia, Florida. Their episode aired on September 4 as part of the game show‘s summer reruns. The show was originally broadcast on May 29.

Wilson, a guy who is afraid of heights, celebrated his birthday on the show and got a lot of cash for his birthday. However, he missed out on an even bigger prize.

He got to the Bonus Round after winning $23,398 in cash and a cruise to the Great Lakes. Nicholas, who attends swamp buggy races, was not far behind with $21,950. Rowitz, a stadium enthusiast, left with $2,000.

Wilson brought his childhood friend, Crystal, with him to the Bonus Round, where he chose “What are you doing?” After Wheel of Fortune gave Wilson, “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” he chose “G,M,C and A,” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “C_ _ _ _NG _ _ AT _ _ME.”

As the clock counted down his time, he guessed “Cooking Up At Home,” “Cooking It at Home,” and random other guesses until the timer ran out.

“Cozying Up At Home” was the correct response. Host Ryan Seacrest revealed that he lost out on a Lincoln car.

“Happy birthday!” the host said.

“Hey, it’s ok,” Wilson replied.

Fans weighed in on the puzzle, calling it “tough.” “We had a tough list tonight,” a YouTube user said.

“Tough solve,” wrote another.

“Every letter that was in the puzzle for Ray was not enough, and that was not a blown bonus round puzzle; that was a tough puzzle, even though Ray did everything he could,” a third added.

“Well, no car winner today, but Ray did well with 23k. Cozying is tough,” said a fan.

“This was a toughie. I wouldn’t have gotten it at all, even if all my letters were correct. This one is meant to be a true brain stumper,” one last fan said.

Wheel of Fortune, Season 43, starting September 8, check local listings