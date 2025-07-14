Jo Frost, who starred on Supernanny from 2004 to 2008, and then various spinoffs, gave a shocking health update in an Instagram video where she revealed she has a “life-threatening” condition and pushed for change.

“I’ve survived more anaphylactic shocks that I’m prepared to go into detail about right now,” Frost said. “I have anaphylaxis, a life-threatening medical condition to certain foods that will compromise my body so horrifically to the point of hospitalization.”

Anaphylaxis is “a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something you’re allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings,” according to Mayo Clinic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jo Frost (@jofrost)

Frost posted her video to spread awareness about the condition and to urge others to champion those with anaphylaxis. “Absolute millions of my community around the world, children and adults, live cautiously and anxiously navigating this journey with not nearly enough compassion, education, and empathy from those who do not,” Frost pointed out.

She also said that those who “ignore the severity” of her condition are doing something “as bad as shoving a loaded gun in [her] face.”

Frost continued, “I am unapologetic for my medical condition. I did not ask for it and it does not define who I am and the impact I make in the world daily, but it does impact the way I live my life daily.” She went on to explain how she has to take “precautions” with everything she eats and be “hyper-vigilant.”

The author called out those who “don’t know what you’re talking about when you’re in a restaurant or just winging it because you can’t be asked to go to the back of the kitchen and truly ask the chef,” as well as “‘it may contain’ labels,” which she said are just a way to “dodge accountability legally and put [companies’] greed before [her] safety.” She also confirmed that she was also speaking on behalf of those with celiac disease, who face similar challenges.

“I’m not looking to be treated special,” Frost admitted. “I’m looking to be treated with the same dignity and attentiveness as you just showed others. I don’t need your bumbling insults, your passive aggressive comments, or your ignorance, just your need to be willing to learn, educate your staff, change your menus…”

She concluded her message by saying, “Get curious and learn more because really, as mentioned, we all know someone [who is anaphylactic].”