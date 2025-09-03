Jenna Bush Hager Absent From ‘Today’ Again Just 1 Day After Return

The hosting lineup of Today With Jenna & Friends looked a little different on Wednesday, September 3.

Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist stepped in for Jenna Bush Hager on Wednesday’s fourth hour of Today, just one day after Bush Hager returned to the NBC morning show after over two weeks off. On the show, Guthrie explained that Bush Hager was “out on assignment.”

“She’s got a really important assignment,” Guthrie said at the top of the show. “You’ll hear more about that.”

Geist, for his part, joked that Wednesday’s episode of Jenna & Friends was “just the friends,” adding, “There’s no Jenna, just friends.” Guthrie hilariously suggested that they rename the show “Friends & Friends” for the day.

Guthrie and Geist didn’t share specific details about Bush Hager’s special assignment, but confirmed that she will be back on Thursday, September 4.

Guthrie served as Bush Hager’s cohost on the Monday, September 1, prerecorded episode of Jenna & Friends. Bush Hager returned to Today‘s Studio 1A on Tuesday, September 2, after taking more than two weeks off from the show for a summer break.

Bush Hager caught viewers up on her Today break activities on Tuesday, including telling Geist about her vacation to Rome with her husband, Henry Hager, and their three kids —Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6.

“We went to the Vatican, and Hal was able to hang there. … He would kind of doze [off],” Bush Hager said of her son. Geist defended Bush Hager’s young child, stating, “Jet lag is no joke for anyone. But when you’re a young child, it’s, like, times 10.”

Despite the jet lag, Bush Hager noted that Hal enjoyed speaking Italian across The Eternal City. “He also spoke so [well]. He’d be like, ‘Grazie mille!'” she shared. “He would do it — we got home, and he’s like, ‘Grazie mille! Buongiorno!’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Maybe we just move to Italy and make Hal Hager Italian.”

Bush Hager also recalled learning of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement while abroad. “When it happened, I got so many texts — including from Talia [Parkinson-Jones], who works with us — where I was like, ‘Has something bad happened? Why did I just get a million texts?'” she quipped. “I’m like, ‘Oh, Taylor and Trav.'”

The pop culture moment caused Bush Hager to have a “big anxiety dream” over not being able to cover the news on Jenna & Friends. “I was late for work and I was like, ‘But we have to talk about Taylor and Travis! And I’m late!'” she said of her dream. “And then, I woke up and I was like, ‘Oh, no, no. I don’t have work today.'”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC