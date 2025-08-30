‘DWTS’ Teases Season 34 Contestants & Fans Are Convinced They Know Who One Is

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars teased the unveiling of new Season 34 contestants in a recent social media post — and fans are convinced they know the identity of one of them.

On Friday, August 29, the official DWTS Instagram account shared a trio of pictures hinting at three pairings for the upcoming season. Each snap, however, either cut off the couple’s heads or had a mirror ball shielding someone’s face, rendering their identities a mystery.

“Get ready to have a (mirror)ball with the new #DWTS cast! 🪩,” the ABC dancing competition cheekily captioned its update.

One Instagram user declared, “I THINK ITS DYLAN!!!!❤️ TEAM WILDCAT!!!!❤️.”

Another echoed, “DYLAN & DANI !!!! DYLAN & DANI !!!!” pointing out that the pro partner looked like it could be Daniella Karagach.

Someone else exclaimed, “DANIELLA AND DYLAN EFRON FOR SURE & I AM SO SAT.”

A different Instagram user agreed that Dylan was in the first snap, writing, “I wish this was [Joey Graziadei] again, but super excited it’s @dylanefron!!”

Meanwhile, other fans tried to figure out who was featured in the two other images, and there wasn’t a true consensus.

“Second pic is Jenna but with whoooooooo,” one viewer speculated.

A second shared, “Third pic is [Jenna Johnson] with a male celeb, but can’t figure out who. Second pic looks like it could be [Britt Stewart] with a male celeb.”

Many other Instagram users just hoped that pro dancer Rylee Arnold would be paired with confirmed DWTS Season 34 contestant Robert Irwin.

One commented, “I’m so excited to find out who all the couples are for this season!! Really want Rylee and Robert to be paired together.”

A second agreed, writing, “JUST TELL ME ROBERT AND RYLEE ARE PAIRED AHHH.”

A third echoed, “Please let Rylee be with Robert 😭😭😭 I need that couple injected into my VEINS.”

In addition to the son of The Crocodile Hunter stars Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin, another confirmed Season 34 newcomer includes Jan Ravnik, a pro dancer who performed with Taylor Swift on her wildly popular Eras Tour.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, premieres on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET, ABC